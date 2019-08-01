Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Loving Family of Patricia (Yilek) Gambaiani, our spectacular Mom, Grandma and Great-Grandma, is sponsoring a card shower in honor of her upcoming 80th birthday on August 13. Please join us in making her day by sending your Best Wishes to the following address: 802 11th Ave NW, Waverly, IA 50677.

