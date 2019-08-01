The Loving Family of Patricia (Yilek) Gambaiani, our spectacular Mom, Grandma and Great-Grandma, is sponsoring a card shower in honor of her upcoming 80th birthday on August 13. Please join us in making her day by sending your Best Wishes to the following address: 802 11th Ave NW, Waverly, IA 50677.
What do you think?
Does the public have the right to know who wrote NYT op-ed on President Trump?
The New York Times on Wednesday, Sept. 5, printed an op-ed from an anonymous writer who claims to be a senior official in the Donald Trump administration saying, in part, that the president is not fit to hold his current job.
