Betty Gambaiani

Betty Gambaiani won a $25 Walmart gift card in the Shop Local, Shop Waverly contest.

 Jeannie Roffman photo

Pat Gambaiani claimed her $25 gift card to Walmart after being drawn as one of the winners of the Shop Local, Shop Waverly contest.

She joined fellow gift card winners Mary Stafford, of Waverly, Richard Pagel, of Plainfield, and Veryl Buchholz, of Tripoli. The grand prize winner of an LG 4K Smart TV from C&L Radio-TV was Mari Kramer, of Shell Rock, and the $100 in Waverly Dollars went to Bonnie Renken, of Waverly.

Darles Busching, of Shell Rock, won $50 in Waverly Dollars, while Woody Negen, of Waverly, still needs to claim his $50 in Waverly Dollars. He can stop in at the Waverly Newspapers office anytime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays.