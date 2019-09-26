The Annual Cleanup Day at the Waverly Community Sharing Gardens is Saturday, Sept. 28 starting at 9 a.m.
Volunteers will be needed to take the vegetation off the gardens and get them ready for winter. The gardens are located between Fifth and Sixth avenues on Second Street Southwest.
Thank you to the volunteers involved in this worthwhile project to provide food for those food-insecure.
So far this year, the gardens have produced over 7,600 pounds and are still harvesting! The Food Bank indicates the average person goes through 1.2 pounds of food daily, so this means over 6,300 people are fed for a day through this project.
For more information on the garden cleanup day call Leisure Services at 352-6263.