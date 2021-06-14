Garnetta A. Snyder, 81, of Tripoli, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at her daughter Allyson’s home, rural Tripoli.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Faith United Church of Christ in Tripoli with the Rev. Marilyn Sargent officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Church Cemetery, rural Tripoli. Visitation was held Monday, June 14, from 4-7 p.m. at Becker & Son Funeral Home in Tripoli and also for one hour preceding services at the church Tuesday. Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Garnetta Ann, daughter of Harold and Grace (Olson) Nielsen was born Sept. 16, 1939, in Cedar Falls. She received her education in the Greene Schools and graduated from Greene High School in 1957. Garnetta continued her education at Iowa State Teacher’s College in Cedar Falls. On July 21, 1962, she was united in marriage with Phil Snyder at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Greene. To this union three daughters were born, Stacey, Dawn, and Allyson. The family made their home on the Snyder family farm in Tripoli. Garnetta’s professional career began at Northwestern Bell Telephone Company, prior to working for the Tripoli School, Kevin’s Auto Shop and Dick’s Petroleum, both in Tripoli. She was a full-time mom and farm wife, working side by side with her husband Phil on their farm. Garnetta was extremely involved in volunteer work, which included, Church Council, Bremer County Extension Council, Girl Scouts, Warren Township Country School House (3rd Grade Tripoli students would visit every year), and was the local representative for the National Weather Service. She also initiaated the Bremer County Master Gardener Program and remained very involved for many years. Garnetta enjoyed fishing (with annual trips to Canada), farming, gardening, cooking and sharing her baked goods and recipes with her family and friends, but her greatest joys were those spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Garnetta is survived by her three daughters, Stacey (Kenny Leuenberger) Snyder, of Tripoli, Dawn Snyder, of Sioux City, and Allyson (Bruce) Mueller, of Tripoli; eight grandchildren, Erica Newbrough, of Tama, Austin Newbrough, of Tripoli, Conner Mueller, of Tripoli, Megan Newbrough, of Waterloo, Sierra Chapman, of Des Moines, Dav Chapman, of Sioux City, Cameron Mueller, of Grand Mound, and Cade Mueller, of Tripoli; two sisters, Leanne (Bob) Butzlaff, of Indio, California, and Juliene (Marty) Bramer, of Greene; brother-in-law, Warren (Diane) Snyder, of Omaha, Nebraska; sister-in-law, Betty Snyder, of Waverly; several cousins; two nieces; and seven nephews.
In addition to her parents and parents-in-law, she was preceded in death by her husband, Phil, on April 22, 2007; and brother-in-law, Mac Snyder.