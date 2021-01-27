Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Gary E. Miller, 80, of Shell Rock, Iowa, passed away early Wednesday morning, January 27, 2021, at UnityPoint Health - Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.

Services are pending. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock is assisting the family.

