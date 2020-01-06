Gary Schnurstein, 73, of rural Frederika, Iowa, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at St. John’s United Church of Christ — Siegel with Pastor Eugene Walther officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and also one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Renee for donation to the COPD Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187