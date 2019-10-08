Pat Gebel, of Fidelity Bank & Trust, Charles City, has been named the chair of the Iowa Bankers Association’s (IBA) Legislative Committee. The committee, comprised of senior level bank management professionals from across the state, is responsible for developing and guiding the Association’s legislative and grassroots efforts.
“We’re pleased to have Pat leading our Legislative committee during the 2019-2020 year. His expertise and commitment will provide direction for the Association as it identifies and develops solutions for various policy issues,” said Sharon Presnall, senior vice president of Government Relations and Compliance for the Iowa Bankers Association. “The Association is engaged in a wide variety of legislative issues, and it is vitally important that bankers themselves set the direction for the industry because they are in the best position to understand how various laws, rules and reguations impact their banks, communities and customers,” said Presnall.
Gebel completed the Graduate School of Banking in Madison, Wisconsin and brings 27 years experience in the banking industry serving in various capacities over the years. Today he serves as President for Fidelity Bank & Trust, a bank serving the tri-state area for more than 100 years and committed to remaining your Hometown Bank.
“I’m looking forward to sharing ideas from the industry through a well respected organization that has a direct connection to our statewide and federally elected leaders,” stated Gebel.