Since the advent of spoken word, humankind has used gendered language. Knowing male or female continues to indicate a great deal including what to look for in a recent search for fugitives — man and woman.
Knowing one or many has been and is important. How gender and number are indicated is one more changing thing about language.
If you can be seen or if you must give your name or if you sign your work with your preferred pronouns, you can be accepted or discriminated against by sex or perceived sex even with laws in place since 1964 to prevent discrimination by sex.
It is easy for me to see the wisdom of manhole becoming maintenance hole and fireman becoming firefighter or steward and stewardess becoming flight attendant, but I have a little more trouble with following the titles and pronouns as they change.
When I first came to Waverly, I was introduced to a flibbertigibbet (a frivolous, flighty, person) as “Mrs. Pat Coffie.”
Flibbertigibbet immediately gushed, “Oh, you must be married to that librarian who has done so many good things for Waverly!”
I said, “I am that librarian.” I remain fierce about labels.
Sometimes I am required to give a title, particularly for politicians. Mr., Mrs., Miss, Ms., Dr., Reverend, Colonel — and so on are the general titles from which I must choose. I can tell which politician is sending a message by the title they have offered. The Rev. Patricia Coffie might receive different information and be on a different contact list than Col. Patricia Coffie.
I think that title or label governs the messages sent. I think that’s true for the current changes in gendered language with regard to pronouns.
She, he, they?
“Signposting” (adding your preferred pronouns to your signature) is new but isn’t just a practice for the LGBTQ+ community. When a cisgender person — someone who is read by others as their identifying gender 100% of the time — showcases their preferred pronouns, it helps to normalize the practice for all people and recognizes that gender is way more complex than just “male” and “female.” I am learning.
Long ago, when I was proofreading the Administrative Rules for the Code of Iowa, I was amazed by a section that said something like this,
“He shall include she and vice versa, singular shall include plural and vice versa, past tense shall include present tense and vice versa.”
Then, I wrote the Personnel Policy for the library, where the majority of employees were female and I used “She” and other feminine pronouns. The English teacher on the Library Board was offended because “He” is the correct way to write things and everyone knows that includes “She.”
The board and I discussed feeling left out by the use of particular pronouns and expectations. Then, I rewrote the policy using no pronouns. Point made for that time and policy language approved. That was in the ‘70s in Waverly.
Recently, I saw this and it gave more credence to those early attempts at inclusive pronouns.
Quote is from: “Even A Grammar Geezer Like Me Can Get Used To Gender Neutral Pronouns” from “Fresh Air” by Geoff Nunberg.
“That new use of ‘they’ has passed muster with the AP’s style guide and the American Heritage Dictionary. In theory, anyone can adopt it, whatever their gender identity. But we’ll still be using ‘he’ and ‘she’ to refer to most individuals who identify as male and female. You can introduce new gender-neutral terms without driving out the gendered ones.
“‘Sibling’ has been part of the everyday language for more than 50 years, but we can still talk about brothers and sisters.
“When someone says, ‘Taylor has a lot going for them,’ it’s a fair bet that that’s the pronoun that Taylor prefers to be called by.”
I am learning. According to The Guardian and Fred McConnell, “There are two core concepts that help in understanding transgender people and their experiences.
First, gender and sex are distinct in this context: sex equals biology, i.e. sex assigned at birth; gender equals one’s innate sense of self. Thus, transgender (where the Latin trans means “on the other side of”) signifies someone whose gender differs from their assigned sex.
Second, while transgender refers in the broadest sense to someone whose sex and gender do not match, cisgender (from the Latin “on this side of”, i.e. the antonym of trans) refers to those whose sex and gender do match. In other words, anyone not trans is cis.”
Language is a living thing. People are of value and have reasons for their wishes. I’m going to be flexible.
Here’s a more thorough discussion of the move toward gender-friendly communication. “Gender: Your Guide: A Gender-Friendly Primer on What to Know, What to Say ...” By Lee Airton. An e-book.
I think that even as I try to remain flexible, when “they, their, them” are used, I may still look for more than one.