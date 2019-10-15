The Denver Genealogy and History Club will host genealogist Alice Hoyt Veen at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22 at the Denver Public Library.
Her topic will be “The Federal Census Records: Pathway to the Past.” This presentation will explore the decennial federal census. Although the main focus is the population schedule, special schedules such as agricultural, industrial, mortality, and statistical are introduced.
Alice Hoyt Veen is a board-certified genealogist, professional researcher, and educator whose specialties include Midwestern and territorial research, and land and military records. She serves as trustee for the BCG Educational Fund, an independent non-profit charitable trust, advancing the educational aims of the Board for Certification of Genealogists. She has spoken at national, regional, and state conferences. Her website, prairierootsresearch.com, includes a blog dedicated to Iowa genealogical and historical topics.
The program is free and open to the public, but the library asks that those wishing to attend call the library at 984-5140 or email kplatte@denver.lib.ia.us to sign up in advance.