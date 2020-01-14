The Denver Genealogy & History Club will host genealogist, Lyle Potter, at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.
Potter will share his extensive knowledge of antique photography, including Daguerreotypes, Ambrotypes, TinTypes, and the Cartes De Viste and Cabinet cards that were prevalent from the 1860’s thru 1900 time period. His program teaches participants how to date their old family photographs as well as the history of old photographs. He will bring his large display of old photos for participants to view.
Potter has worked with genealogy for over 40 years as a hobby and most recently as a teacher. He has a BA in Human Services and MA in Educational Psychology. He also has a Professional Learning Certificate in Genealogical Studies and belongs to the Iowa Genealogical Society and Cedar Falls Historical Society. He has taught multiple classes and workshops and has created and self-published two Family History books for his extended family members. He enjoys working one on one with others to help them get started on their genealogical adventure and is often hired to do the research for others. In combining his love of photography and his love of genealogy, Potter often finds antique photos being sold at auctions and does the genealogical research on them, trying to reunite them with family members who should rightfully have them.
The Denver Genealogy and History Club meets at the Denver Public Library the fourth Tuesday of every month. A speaker on local history or genealogy is provided and every program is free and open for anyone to attend. Pre-registration is suggested to make sure adequate seating and handouts are provided. To sign up to attend the program, contact the Denver Public Library at 984-5140 or email kplatte@denver.lib.ia.us.