“Adding Stories to Your Family Genealogy” is the title of the program to be given by Pat Coffie on Tuesday, March 3 at the meeting of the Bremer County Genealogical Society.
It will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the meeting room at the Waverly Civic Center. Pat will present examples from her family stories and provide three handouts showing the ways in which she came to gather the memories and turn them into stories.
Coffie says our stories tell us who we are. They cover the good and the bad, the old and the new, and all begin with memories. Be open to memory whenever it comes.
Come share a saying from your family and see how you might gather and organize more memories to enrich the genealogy of your own family.
Everyone is welcome. Contact Mary Buls at 319-276-4753 for more information.