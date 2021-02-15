George W. White, 90, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
George Washington White was born Feb. 22, 1930 in Plainfield, Iowa, the son of James and Nora (Shipp) White. He attended grade school at the Smith Grove School in Plainfield and then attended Waverly High School. George served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict from 1951 until his discharge in 1953. On Dec. 8, 1956, he was united in marriage to Dorothy Bresson at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. The couple resided in Waverly their entire life and wintering in Texas. He worked for the Koehring Crane Company in Waverly from 1954 until 1986, when he and Dorothy retired.
George’s memory is honored by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dorothy White, of 64 years Feb. 4, 2021 brother, Wayne (Shirley) White and sister, Frances (Leonard) Hill.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Tom Barnard officiating. The service will be live streamed on Kaiser-Corson Facebook page. Burial will follow in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly with military rites conducted by the Waverly Area Veterans Honor Guard. Public visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Trinity United Methodist Church and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
