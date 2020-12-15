Gerald Russell Traeger, 74, of Lancaster, California, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 at USC Keck Hospital in Los Angeles, California.
Gerald (better known as Jerry) was born Nov. 16, 1946, the son of John and Joyce (Crawford) Traeger in Waverly, Iowa. He attended school in Shell Rock, graduating from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1965. In 1973, Jerry and Jacqueline (Mueller) moved to Lancaster, California, where they had two children, Stacey and Ryan. The couple later divorced.
On April 16, 1985, Jerry was united in marriage to Judy Jordan and helped her raise her two children, Heath and Joy.
Jerry spent his career working for Sears as a Heating and Air Conditioning Technician. He loved spending time camping, riding his bicycle and tinkering in the garage, but most of all, loved family time with his children and grandchildren.
Jerry’s memory is honored by his wife of 35 years, Judy, and his four children, Stacey (Darrell) De La Vega, Ryan (Annika) Traeger, Heath (fiancé, Nikki Mahaffey) Jordan and Joy Jordan; eight grandchildren, Kendall, Sydnee and Alex De La Vega, Afton, Dallin and Leighton Traeger and Cody and Kenzie Jordan all of whom reside in California; and one sister, Janice Franklin, of Palatine, Illinois, and one brother, Jeffry (Kim) Traeger, of Waverly, Iowa.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, his step-mother, Ann Traeger, and brother-in-law, Richard Franklin.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no formal services. His family will be distributing his ashes according to his wishes at a later date.
Jerry will be forever missed and forever in our hearts. May he rest in peace and know that he was loved.