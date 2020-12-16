On Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, Skip Grawe, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather passed away peacefully at Renown after a brief illness.
Skip was born in Waverly, Iowa, and lived on a farm along the Cedar River. He will be remembered for his patience, kindness, and strong moral compass. He cherished his family and friends, and would drop everything to lend a hand to anyone in need. He was an avid white water rafter, snow skier, water skier, motorcyclist, classic car enthusiast and bicyclist. He lived life to the fullest.
He served four years in the Marine Corps, and was a Vietnam Vet.
He opened Apex Saw Works in 1970, drove trucks, co-owned car washes, and never feared a day of hard work.
Skip is survived by his wife Noreen, daughter Geri (Kirk) Naisbitt, grandson Cody (Trina), grandson Connor, great-granddaughter McKinley, and sister Marlene Grawe.
The family would like to thank the wonderful ICU staff for their care and support.
In respecting his wishes no service will be held.