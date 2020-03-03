Geraldine Jane Clewell, age 88, of Waverly, Iowa, passes away on March 2, 2020, at her home.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and one hour prior to the service at the church. Funeral services will be Monday, March 9 at 10:30 a.m. at Heritage United Methodist Church in Waverly with Pastor Rick Burns officiating. Burial will follow in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or Gerry’s family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.
