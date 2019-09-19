Longtime Waverly chef and restaurateur Martin Vollmer will mentor a group of volunteer cooks and servers at a Sept. 28 German dinner sponsored by St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School.
The Saturday evening event will coincide with Waverly’s Oktoberfest celebration. Serving will run from 5 to 7 p.m. in St. Paul’s Parish Hall. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for kids 10 and under. Tickets should be purchased in advance. They are available at the School Office, the Church Office, or online at stpaulswaverly.org/register. For more information, call 319-352-3850.
The menu will include sauerbraten, chicken in wine sauce, hot German potato salad, spaetzle, red cabbage, tossed salad and German dessert tortes.
“St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School were founded in 1872 by German immigrants,” explained School Principal Kris Meyer. “Over the years, St. Paul’s has hosted a number of German dinners, and we thought it would be fun to bring back that tradition.”
“We’re so thankful that a master German chef and former St. Paul’s school parent has agreed to join this effort,” Meyer added,
Proceeds from the dinner will benefit the school.
Martin Vollmer and his wife, Beverly, became well known in the area for their German-American restaurant, Martin’s Brandenburg, in downtown Waverly. After closing the restaurant, Vollmer began working at Landmark Commons in Waterloo, where he has continued to host popular monthly Germany dinners. The Vollmers’ children all attended St. Paul’s School.
Vollmer was born in Germany and began his culinary training there. He moved to the United States in 1968, originally intending to stay only two years. He has remained in this country ever since.
“This will be a fun event,” Meyer predicted. “Our cooks will learn how to prepare traditional German foods from an expert, our diners will enjoy a great meal, and our school will benefit from the proceeds.”