Alexandra von Nahmen, a German political journalist, will be the featured speaker at Wartburg College’s annual Kleinfeld Lecture in German History, Culture and Politics on Thursday, Nov. 14.
The free event is at 4:45 p.m. in McCaskey Lyceum in the Saemann Student Center.
Von Nahmen’s lecture, “The Battle for the White House: A European View on the U.S. Presidential Election,” will draw from her experiences as the Washington bureau chief for Deutsche Welle, Germany’s international broadcaster. She assumed this position in 2017 and covers U.S. national and international politics as a member of the White House Correspondents’ Association. She is also president of the White House Foreign Correspondents’ Group.
“If you think about it, we want to educate students to be lifelong learners, and this is an opportunity to grow and learn something,” said Daniel Walther, Wartburg’s Gerald R. Kleinfeld Endowed Chair in German History. “We get an opportunity to look at our country, our political landscape from the perspective of an outsider.”
The annual Kleinfeld Lecture in German History, Culture and Politics is part of an endowed series made possible by a contribution from the German Studies Association.