In cooperation with Waverly Newspapers, the Waverly Area Partnership for Healthy Living (WAPHL), will present an article on health each month.
You know that time of the year: the temperature starts to cool and the dreaded school supply list is hanging on your fridge with all the supplies your kids need as they head back to school later this month. This is also an important time to check into which vaccinations your child needs, before they start school.
Bremer County school districts require proof of vaccines before kids can attend their classes, but there are even better reasons to make sure your children are fully vaccinated. While schools provide an important environment for learning and growing, they also provide the perfect occasion to spread illness and infections. Vaccinating your children is the best way to prevent this from happening.
Iowa Code, Chapter 139a.8(6) and Iowa Administrative Code, 641-7.7(139) outlines the immunization requirements for every student attending licensed child care centers and elementary or secondary schools. Students shall have received the required immunizations and submit the Iowa Department of Public Health Certificate of Immunization, have a valid Certificate of Immunization Exemption or a Provisional Certificate of Immunization.
If you have questions about Iowa’s immunization law, call the Iowa Department of Public Health at (800) 831-6293 or visit https://idph.iowa.gov/Portals/1/userfiles/39/IDPH_ImmunizationLaw.pdf.
If you have questions about which immunizations your child needs before they start school, call your child’s provider or the Bremer County Health Department at (319) 352-0082. The Bremer County Health Department is a Vaccine for Children provider and can vaccinate your child with federally-funded vaccines.
Healthy Recipe of the Month
Tortellini, Chicken, and Arugula Salad
Ingredients:
• 1 (9-oz.) pkg. refrigerated cheese tortellini (such as Buitoni), cooked according to pkg. directions
• 8 ounces skinless, boneless rotisserie chicken breast, shredded (about 2 cups)
• 1 garlic clove, finely chopped
• 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt
• 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
• 1/2 teaspoon grated lemon rind
• 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
• 1/2 teaspoon granulated sugar
• 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
• 3 cups baby arugula
• 1/3 cup thinly sliced shallot
• 3/4 ounce Parmesan cheese, shaved (about 1/4 cup)
Directions:
Step 1
Place tortellini and chicken in a large bowl.
Step 2
Combine garlic and salt on a cutting board. Mash with the side of a knife to form a paste. Place in a small bowl. Add oil, rind, juice, sugar, and pepper; stir with a whisk.
Step 3
Add 2 tablespoons dressing to tortellini and chicken; toss to coat. Gently fold in arugula, shallot, and remaining dressing. Sprinkle with shaved Parmesan cheese.