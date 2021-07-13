Heather Gilbert at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community was recently recognized for demonstrating Bartels’ set of HEART values – Honesty, Empathy, Accountability, Respect and Teamwork over the past three months.
She was nominated by her Bartels CEO Paula Geise for going above and beyond, and Gilbert was the winner of the Bartels HEART card drawing at the end of the second quarter for a $50 gift card. Heather has worked at Bartels for three years.
The set of values was selected by Bartels staff in 2020. Team leaders and staff members are encouraged to recognize co-workers with a Bartels HEART card when they go above and beyond and demonstrate at least one of the Bartels’ HEART values. These HEART cards can then be exchanged for a treat or small gift and then all of the cards go into a drawing for a $50 gift card at the end of each quarter.
Veronica Shea, Bartels administrator stated, “Heather is very dedicated to her work. She thoroughly enjoys the residents and does a great job training new staff. Heather has taken on the task of sheltering Bartels’ pets during the COVID crisis and again when Chester had a health event.”
Geise praised Heather for always going above and beyond at Bartels. “She is very kind and patient when training new staff and demonstrates exceptional teamwork with her co-workers," Geise said. "She has also been instrumental in assisting with Bartels’ cats when needed. Heather is an important member of our Bartels team and we are thankful for her hard work and dedication.”
Facilities operations administrative assistant Jenny Mahler added, “Heather is a reliable employee that is willing to be flexible with her hours to help out when needed.”
Plants operations team leader Ryan Gulick remarked, “Heather is very caring of our residents and is always willing to go out of her way to help Bartels, like taking home Bartels’ cat Chester and caring for him over the weekend.”
The recognition of staff for showing their Bartels HEART will continue and the next drawing will take place at the end of June. “Many of the staff feel so appreciated when receiving a Bartels HEART card and for being recognized for their hard work and dedication,” commented marketing and development coordinator Angie Daniels. “Showing gratitude is important in our lives, and essential in these challenging times. Jennifer, as well as all of the staff members who received a Bartels HEART card, are very deserving of this recognition. It is great to work with a team who shares these values and strives to carry out Bartels resident-first philosophy and mission, ‘Enriching lives through quality services and Christian care.’”