WAVERLY – Everything was the same, with the exception of which team warmed up first.
Waverly-Shell Rock gathered in the hallway, just a few feet outside the doors of Go-Hawk Gymnasium, and shouted its pre-game chants.
W-SR’s face masks, which it has played with since the middle of the month, were Halloween-themed.
W-SR believed it was ready. It had grown confident after coasting through the Northeast Iowa Conference tournament without dropping a set, and that confidence continued to blossom after it swept Decorah to open regional play.
The Go-Hawks were anything but ready.
With a trip to the Class 4A state tournament on the line, No. 10-ranked Gilbert brought the tricks and the treats.
The Tigers spooked the No. 2-ranked Go-Hawks 25-19, 25-17, 25-23 in the Region 5 final Tuesday night inside a rowdy Go-Hawk Gymnasium.
“I didn’t think we came out ready to go,” Go-Hawks coach EaVon Woodin said. “They (Gilbert) wanted it more … and they took care of their business. We played hard at times, and we just made way too many errors.”
A season that began with questions about whether it would see a finish came to a screeching halt before anyone wearing black and gold had hoped. W-SR, which finished 38-9, will watch next week’s state tournament from home.
After breaking the trend of being down early in last week’s regional semifinal against Decorah, W-SR dug itself a big hole from the opening serve Tuesday night.
The Go-Hawks couldn’t overcome a multitude of unforced errors, which, ultimately, led to their dismissal from the postseason. The offense struggled to connect time and time again. The Go-Hawks attempted 129 attacks, were successful on 22 of them and made 22 errors for a hitting efficiency of .000.
An attack error, a net violation and a double hit helped Gilbert jump ahead 7-0 in the first set. W-SR pulled within two points, 12-11, on the heels of back-to-back kills from Avery Beckett and Brooke Willis.
But Gilbert regained the momentum and used a 7-0 run to pull ahead 19-11. A Taylor Grinley kill handed Gilbert a 1-0 lead in the match.
The Go-Hawks’ first lead of the match came on the first serve of the second set. It didn’t last long. A block by Bella Nelson and a kill from Thea Rotto helped the Tigers take a 4-1 lead. A 9-2 run later in the set widened the margin to 19-10 Tigers before they grabbed a commanding two sets to none lead in the match.
“Our energy was a little bit low to start with,” Go-Hawks senior Reagan Dahlquist said. We did pick it up at the end, but it ended up being a little too late.
“A lot of the errors were on our side. We had missed serves. We weren’t quite awake yet.”
W-SR was wide awake to begin the third set and hoped to stave off elimination.
Beckett slammed three kills early on as the Go-Hawks took control 11-1. The Go-Hawks again held a 10-point advantage later on, 14-4, and looked to be well on their way to climbing back into the match.
The Tigers had different plans.
Gilbert went on a 4-0 run and pulled within six points, 14-8. A block from Nelson later on tied it 19-19 before Gilbert took its first lead of the set on the next point, 20-19, and, eventually, completed the upset.
Beckett and Dahlquist led the Go-Hawks with seven kills apiece. Ashli Harn added four kills, while Sophie Sedgwick assisted on 22 attacks. Annika Behrends scooped a team-high 22 digs and was 13 of 14 serving with two aces.
“A lot of us were starting to get nervous again, but we just had to keep playing with that same energy,” Behrends said. “They were down, and we had them down. We just had to keep them down and know that they were down.”