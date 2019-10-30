If law enforcement was a sport, some might think that Bremer County got a good trade with the City of Hudson.
About a month after now former Tripoli Police Chief Daniel Banks took the same job in the southern Black Hawk County community, a nearly 14-year member of that city’s police force has become the newest deputy here. Timothy Gilroy was sworn in on Monday to the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office during the Board of Supervisors meeting.
Gilroy had been with the Hudson Police Department since December 2005. The Cedar Falls native became interested in law enforcement after a few years unsure of his future.
“I’ve been thinking about it for a while, and I decided to take the step,” Gilroy said after taking his oath of office from Supervisors Chairman Tim Neil.
The 1999 graduate of Cedar Falls High School attained his Associate of Science in Police Science at Hawkeye Community College around 2001.
His interest in relocating to Bremer County started after hearing good things about the department.
“It’s a good place to work, the deputies are happy, and Bremer County is a generally good place to be,” Gilroy said. “I always liked it up here.”
Sheriff Dan Pickett said the selection process was somewhat different than usual. He explained that it began routinely, as candidates took a test, and those who passed received a short interview before the first cuts.
Then he and Chief Deputy Robert Whitney sat down with some semi-finalists for a second round of interviews, and they narrowed that list to five. They then had a third round with three current deputies who work second and third shifts — Deputies Shane Hoff, Matt Tiedt and Sean Hartman.
“We’re all excited to have (Gilroy) on board,” Pickett said. “When everything was done, we were down to two people, and Mr. Gilroy was the one who was selected.
“One of the things that we really looked at … he has almost 14 years’ experience … he is a certified officer, which is huge, because if you don’t have a two-year degree in law enforcement, the academy in Des Moines is going to be going to 18 weeks. If you look at it from a financial standpoint, 18 weeks (at the academy) is 18 weeks of salary that you don’t have an officer for 4½ months.”
On top of the experience, Pickett felt Gilroy brings a lot to the sheriff’s office.
“The system that they use at their police department in Hudson is the same system that we have in our cars,” the sheriff said, “so he totally understands all of that. Given the fact of all of the things he already knew helps us.”
Gilroy is looking forward to getting to know the county and its people. He said when off duty, it’s family time.
“We like to do everything as a family,” he said. “Take trips, stuff like that.”
He and wife, Mindy, an accounts payable agent at Martin Bros. in Cedar Falls, have been together for 15 years. They have fraternal twin 6-year-old daughters, Sophie and Stella, who are both in kindergarten at Valley Lutheran School in Cedar Falls.
Gilroy said being in law enforcement is something he enjoys.
“I can go to work every day with a smile on my face,” he said. “Sometimes, it’s a challenge, and that’s a fun part, too, just the challenge of it.
“(I expect) to learn more than what I’ve already dealt with in the past and expand my career.”