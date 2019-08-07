A Waverly-Shell Rock teacher and girls’ tennis coach has resigned both positions as he faces theft charges.
Scott Giraud, who was a business teacher at W-SR High School and was named 2017-18 Iowa girls’ tennis coach of the year by the National Federation of State High School Associations in January, has submitted his resignation subject to approval by the school board during Monday’s meeting.
Superintendent Ed Klamfoth confirmed to Waverly Newspapers Wednesday that the matter will be on the consent calendar before the board.
Klamforth added that he has recommended the board accept the resignation. He also said that the district is looking for a replacement to handle the business courses this fall.
Waverly Newspapers has reached out to Giraud but has not received any comments by press time.
Giraud is facing two counts of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. According to court records, he was allegedly caught not scanning several items while using the self-checkout at Walmart on two separate occasions, July 5 and July 19.
Waverly police were called to handle the matter on the latter incident, when Giraud was confronted by the loss prevention agent for the store. Walmart was investigating the first incident.
Giraud was taken to the Bremer County Jail on July 19, where he was booked and released with a summons to appear for his initial appearance on July 26.
During that hearing, Giraud pled not guilty to both counts, and Bremer County Magistrate Ethan Epley scheduled a bench trial for 9 a.m. Sept. 24.
However, about an hour after the hearing, Giraud’s attorney, Lori Nelson, filed a request that the trial be before a jury. Bremer County Magistrate Karen Thalacker, then on Aug. 2, scheduled a hearing on the request for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13.
According to Giraud’s LinkedIn profile, he has been with W-SR for 13 years and had been coaching for 10. His classes at the high school included accounting, management, marketing, introduction to business and career explorations. He had coordinated the school’s job cooperative program.
His profile also listed an adjunct professor’s position in the business department at Upper Iowa University, which he held for one year.
Earlier this spring, the W-SR High School of Business program was recognized statewide, with several business education leaders touring the school and hearing from Giraud’s students.
On the tennis court, the Go-Hawks, under Giraud’s, tutelage qualified as a team four times, and in singles and doubles nine times each.
If convicted of the charges, Giraud could face up to 30 days in jail and/or between $65 and $625 in fines plus surcharges, court costs and possible restitution for each count.