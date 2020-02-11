Beginning Feb. 14, 2020, Girl Scouts in the Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois Council will begin hosting Cookie Booths outside local businesses and at community events.
Girl Scouts have been collecting orders for cookies on the iconic order cards and online through Digital Cookie. Now, customer orders are beginning to arrive! Community members can order (or reorder) cookies at Cookie Booths from February 14-March 22, 2020. A list of locally scheduled Cookie Booths can be found at www.GirlScoutCookies.org.
In 2020, the sale introduces a new Girl Scout Cookie, Lemon-Ups, a crispy lemon cookie baked with messages inspired by Girl Scout entrepreneurs. “I am a go-getter” and “I am an innovator” are among the eight phrases that bring the experience of Girl Scouting to life. The new cookie joins the national 2020 lineup, which also includes favorites such as Thin Mints, Samoas, and Trefoils.
Supporting Soft Skills
The Girl Scout Cookie Program® teaches girls about entrepreneurship as they have fun learning essential skills like money management, public speaking, and decision making, which set them up for a lifetime of success. Girls today have less access to opportunities to build soft skills that are encouraged through the Cookie Program. While a girl manages a Cookie Booth, she is making eye contact and speaking with adults, working cooperatively with her peers and Troop Leaders, counting back change and managing a budget, and thanking community members for supporting her goals.
To enhance the skill-building opportunities for girls at Cookie Booths, volunteers and staff of Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois are asking community members to ask a few simple questions:
What is your cookie sales goal?
What will your Troop do when you reach the goal? What is your favorite activity in Girl Scouts?
These three simple questions will help engage girls and make them feel like their cookie businesses are important! Responses will range from funny to endearing. Pease be patient, some of the girls are as young as five-years-old, and this might be their first time speaking to an adult in public. With community support, every cookie purchase is an investment in a confident and competent generation.
Girl Scout Cookies
Girl Scout Cookies can only be purchased from a registered Girl Scout. Proceeds from the Cookie Program stay local, meaning that when consumers purchase the delicious cookies from Girl Scouts, they’re giving back to their wider community.
Purchase Girl Scout Cookies by March 22, 2020, when the limited sale ends.