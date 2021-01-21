WAVERLY – Kylee Bartz scored 22 points during a 48-39 Tripoli win over Don Bosco on Tuesday.
Bartz, a junior, was 10 of 16 from the floor and came down with 11 rebounds for the double-double. She also swiped two steals and dished out one assist.
Sophomore Mallory Mueller recorded 16 points and 12 boards. Mueller also added three steals and one assist.
Tripoli (3-9 overall, 2-8 Iowa Star Conference North) trailed 8-6 after the first quarter but rallied to tie the game 13-13 at halftime. It then exploded for 35 points in the second half.
Tripoli hosts Nashua-Plainfield (7-6) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
TRIPOLI 48, DON BOSCO 39
Tripoli ......... 6 7 17 18 – 48
Don Bosco ... 8 5 8 18 – 39
Tripoli: Franzen 0, Miller 0, Moeller 2, Williams 0, Krueger 4, Bartz 23, Mueller 16, DeGroote 0, Halverson 1, Biermann 2.
Don Bosco: Reagan 11, Thome 8, Thiry 8, Zoll 6, Even 6.
Clarksville 40
Janesville 32
WAVERLY – Clarksville earned a 40-32 win over Janesville on Tuesday.
Senior Cheyenne Behrends scored a game-high 16 points for Clarksville (11-5 overall, 7-1 Iowa Star Conference North).
Junior Kamryn Umthum led Janesville (3-13, 2-6) with 15 points.
Clarksville travels to Dunkerton at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Janesville travels to Tripoli at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
CLARKSVILLE 40, JANESVILLE 32
Janesville .... 6 11 9 6 – 32
Clarksville ... 12 9 10 9 – 40
Dike-NH 64
Wapsie Valley 19
WAVERLY – Dike-New Hartford jumped out to a big lead early and never looked back during a 64-19 win over Wapsie Valley on Monday.
Wapsie Valley trailed 45-4 at halftime.
Stats from this game were not made available.
The Warriors (2-12 overall, 0-11 North Iowa Cedar League East) host Waterloo Columbus Catholic at 6:15 p.m. Friday.
D-NH 64, WAPSIE VALLEY 19
Wapsie Valley ........... 2 2 6 9 – 19
Dike-New Hartford ... 26 19 15 4 – 64
S-F 54
Columbus 53
WAVERLY – Sumner-Fredericksburg outlasted Waterloo Columbus Catholic 54-53 in a double-overtime thriller Monday.
Junior Morgan Brandt scored a team-high 22 points for the Cougars (10-4 overall, 6-4 North Iowa Cedar League East). Brandt also came down with 15 rebounds and added one assist, one steal and two blocks.
Kayla Paulus, also a junior, posted six points, three rebounds and swiped five steals.
S-F 54, COLUMBUS 53
Columbus ......... 6 6 13 12 8 8 – 53
Sumner-Fred. ... 13 15 4 5 8 9 – 54
Sumner-Fred.: Niewoehner 5, Kobliska 5, Paulus 6, Meyer 5, Brandt 22, Lange 2, Buchholz 4, Reno 2, Lynch 3.
Columbus: N/A.
G-R 39
Janesville 31
WAVERLY – Janesville held a one-point lead at halftime but couldn’t hold off fourth-quarter rally by Gladbrook-Reinbeck during a 39-31 loss Monday.
Janesville led 12-11 at halftime and 24-18 after three quarters of play. But Gladbrook-Reinbeck exploded for 21 points in the final frame to secure the win.
Stats from this game were not made available.