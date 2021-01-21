Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Tripoli Panthers logo

WAVERLY – Kylee Bartz scored 22 points during a 48-39 Tripoli win over Don Bosco on Tuesday.

Bartz, a junior, was 10 of 16 from the floor and came down with 11 rebounds for the double-double. She also swiped two steals and dished out one assist.

Sophomore Mallory Mueller recorded 16 points and 12 boards. Mueller also added three steals and one assist.

Tripoli (3-9 overall, 2-8 Iowa Star Conference North) trailed 8-6 after the first quarter but rallied to tie the game 13-13 at halftime. It then exploded for 35 points in the second half.

Tripoli hosts Nashua-Plainfield (7-6) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

TRIPOLI 48, DON BOSCO 39

Tripoli ......... 6 7 17 18 – 48

Don Bosco ... 8 5 8 18 – 39

Tripoli: Franzen 0, Miller 0, Moeller 2, Williams 0, Krueger 4, Bartz 23, Mueller 16, DeGroote 0, Halverson 1, Biermann 2.

Don Bosco: Reagan 11, Thome 8, Thiry 8, Zoll 6, Even 6.

Clarksville 40

Janesville 32

WAVERLY – Clarksville earned a 40-32 win over Janesville on Tuesday.

Senior Cheyenne Behrends scored a game-high 16 points for Clarksville (11-5 overall, 7-1 Iowa Star Conference North).

Junior Kamryn Umthum led Janesville (3-13, 2-6) with 15 points.

Clarksville travels to Dunkerton at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Janesville travels to Tripoli at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

CLARKSVILLE 40, JANESVILLE 32

Janesville .... 6 11 9 6 – 32

Clarksville ... 12 9 10 9 – 40

Dike-NH 64

Wapsie Valley 19

WAVERLY – Dike-New Hartford jumped out to a big lead early and never looked back during a 64-19 win over Wapsie Valley on Monday.

Wapsie Valley trailed 45-4 at halftime.

Stats from this game were not made available.

The Warriors (2-12 overall, 0-11 North Iowa Cedar League East) host Waterloo Columbus Catholic at 6:15 p.m. Friday.

D-NH 64, WAPSIE VALLEY 19

Wapsie Valley ........... 2 2 6 9 – 19

Dike-New Hartford ... 26 19 15 4 – 64

S-F 54

Columbus 53

WAVERLY – Sumner-Fredericksburg outlasted Waterloo Columbus Catholic 54-53 in a double-overtime thriller Monday.

Junior Morgan Brandt scored a team-high 22 points for the Cougars (10-4 overall, 6-4 North Iowa Cedar League East). Brandt also came down with 15 rebounds and added one assist, one steal and two blocks.

Kayla Paulus, also a junior, posted six points, three rebounds and swiped five steals.

S-F 54, COLUMBUS 53

Columbus ......... 6 6 13 12 8 8 – 53

Sumner-Fred. ... 13 15 4 5 8 9 – 54

Sumner-Fred.: Niewoehner 5, Kobliska 5, Paulus 6, Meyer 5, Brandt 22, Lange 2, Buchholz 4, Reno 2, Lynch 3.

Columbus: N/A.

G-R 39

Janesville 31

WAVERLY – Janesville held a one-point lead at halftime but couldn’t hold off fourth-quarter rally by Gladbrook-Reinbeck during a 39-31 loss Monday.

Janesville led 12-11 at halftime and 24-18 after three quarters of play. But Gladbrook-Reinbeck exploded for 21 points in the final frame to secure the win.

Stats from this game were not made available.

Tags

Trending Food Videos