WAVERLY – Jenna Brandt posted 22 points to help Sumner-Fredericksburg down Charles City, 62-35, on Monday.
The Sumner-Fredericksburg junior was 10 of 14 from the field and came down with 14 rebounds for a double-double. Junior Lily Buchholz added 10 points and four rebounds.
Senior Molly Niewoehner chipped in with eight points, dished out two assists and swiped two steals. Senior Landree Kobliska recorded a team-high five assists.
The Cougars (2-2) led 37-27 at halftime.
SUMNER-FRED 62, CHARLES CITY 35
S-F ................. 25 12 10 17 – 62
Charles City ... 16 11 5 3 – 35
Columbus 46
Sumner-Fred 41
WAVERLY – Waterloo Columbus Catholic earned a 46-41 win over Sumner-Fredericksburg on Tuesday.
Sumner-Fredericksburg junior Morgan Brandt posted a team-high 14 points and added nine rebounds and three assists. Senior Abby Meyer finished with 11 points and four assists, while senior Molly Niewoehner snagged a team-high 12 rebounds.
The Cougars (2-3) trailed 21-18 at halftime.
Sumner-Fredericksburg hosts No. 8-ranked Class 2A Denver at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.
COLUMBUS 46, SUMNER-FRED 41
Columbus ........ 10 11 15 10 – 46
Sumner-Fred ... 10 8 14 5 – 41
Columbus: Christensen 8, Bradley 6, Lindsay 12, Vesely 17, Butler 0, Freshwater 0, Knipp 0, Clasen 0, Reiter 0, Fereday 0.
Sumner-Fred: Niewoehner 5, Kobliska 4, Paulus 0, A. Meyer 11, Brandt 14, J. Meyer 0, Buchholz 2, Reno 4, Lynch 1.
Janesville 44
Tripoli 24
WAVERLY – Janesville knocked off Iowa Star Conference rival Tripoli, 44-24, on Tuesday.
The Wildcats (1-2) led 21-13 at halftime.
Noami and Hope Hovenga led Janesville with 10 points each, while Pyper McCarville recorded eight points. Chloe Kiene finished with six.
Mallory Mueller paced Tripoli with 13 points and added eight rebounds. Klee Bartz posted five points, while Keyra Krueger finished with four.
Janesville travels to Waterloo Christian at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Tripoli (1-2) travels to Dunkerton at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
JANESVILLE 44, TRIPOLI 24
Tripoli ........ 8 5 5 6 – 24
Janesville ... 10 11 11 12 – 44
Tripoli: Franzen 0, Miller 0, Moeller 0, Williams 0, Krueger 4, Bartz 5, Mueller 13, DeGroote 0, Biermann 2.
Janesville: N. Hovenga 10, McCarville 8, H. Hovenga 10, Dunbar 6, Umthum 4, Kiene 6.
Newman Catholic 44
Nashua-Plainfield 42
WAVERLY – Breanna Hackman and Jennah Carpenter combined for 30 points during Nashua-Plainfield’s 44-42 loss to Newman Catholic on Tuesday.
Hackman paced the Huskies (2-1) with 16 points and added six rebounds, along with four assists. Carpenter posted 14 points and nine rebounds. Chloe Matthews dished out five assists and swiped five steals.
Newman Catholic led 26-20 at halftime.
Nashua-Plainfield hosts Saint Ansgar at 6:15 p.m. Monday.
NEWMAN CATHOLIC 44, N-P 42
Newman Catholic ... 14 12 4 14 – 44
Nashua-Plainfield ... 9 11 16 6 – 42
Nashua-Plainfield: Matthews 6, Hyde 6, Rodruck 0, Carpenter 14, Hackman 16, Bilharz 0, Foelske 0.
Dike-NH 54
Wapsie Valley 10
WAVERLY – Dike-New Hartford defeated Wapsie Valley 54-10 on Tuesday in Fairbank.
The Wolverines led 34-2 at halftime.
Stats from this game were not made available.
Wapsie Valley (1-4) travels to Waterloo Columbus Catholic at 6:15 p.m. Friday.
DIKE-NH 54, WAPSIE VALLEY 10
Dike-New Hartford ... 17 17 16 4 – 54
Wapsie Valley ........... 2 0 4 4 – 10
Clarksville 39
Dunkerton 27
WAVERLY – Clarksville knocked off Dunkerton 39-27 on Tuesday.
The two teams were tied 12-12 at halftime.
Stats from this game were not made available.
Clarksville (4-1) travels to GMG at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
CLARKSVILLE 39, DUNKERTON 27
Dunkerton ... 7 5 10 5 – 27
Clarksville ... 2 10 17 10 – 39