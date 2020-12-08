WAVERLY – Clarksville dropped a 54-27 contest to Baxter on Saturday.
Baxter led 34-14 at halftime.
Stats from this game were not made available.
The Indians (3-1) host Dunkerton at 6:30 p.m. today.
BAXTER 54, CLARKSVILLE 27
Clarksville ... 8 6 7 6 – 27
Baxter ........ 29 14 17 3 – 54
COLLINS-MAXWELL 50
JANESVILLE 18
WAVERLY – Collins-Maxwell earned a 50-18 win over Janesville on Saturday.
Stats from this game were not made available.
Janesville (0-2) hosts Tripoli at 6:30 p.m. today.
CLARKSVILLE 42
JANESVILLE 35
WAVERLY – Clarksville edged Janesville 42-35 to open the season Friday in Janesville.
The Indians led 24-11 at halftime.
Stats from this game were not made available.
CLARKSVILLE 42, JANESVILLE 35
Clarksville ... 12 12 6 12 – 42
Janesville .... 7 4 15 9 – 35
TRIPOLI 37
DON BOSCO 30
WAVERLY – Tripoli held on for a 37-30 win over Don Bosco on Friday.
Stats from this game were not made available.
COLUMBUS 42
DENVER 40
WAVERLY – Waterloo Columbus Catholic rallied in the second half to beat Denver 42-40 on Friday.
Denver led 20-14 at halftime.
Stats from this game were not made available.
Denver (1-2) hosts Union at 6:15 p.m. Friday.
COLUMBUS 42, DENVER 40
Columbus ... 10 4 12 16 – 42
Denver ....... 10 10 4 16 – 40
JESUP 63
WAPSIE VALLEY 35
WAVERLY – Jesup posted a 63-35 win over Wapsie Valley on Friday.
The Warriors led 10-9 after the first quarter, but trailed 29-14 at halftime.
Stats from this game were not made available.
Wapsie Valley (1-2) hosts Dike-New Hartford at 6:15 p.m. today.
JESUP 63, WAPSIE VALLEY 35
Wapsie Valley ... 10 4 11 10 – 35
Jesup .............. 9 20 21 13 – 63
D-NH 62
S-F 27
WAVERLY – Dike-New Hartford downed Sumner-Fredericksburg 62-27 on Friday.
Molly Niewoehner, Abby Meyer and Morgan Brandt posted six points apiece for the Cougars (1-2). Brandt came down with a team-high six rebounds, while Meyer dished out three assists.
Dike-New Hartford led 35-18 at halftime.
Sumner-Fredericksburg traveled to Charles City on Monday.
D-NH 62, S-F 27
S-F ...... 8 10 3 6 – 27
D-NH ... 23 12 9 18 – 62
S-F: Niewoehner 6, Kobliska 4, Paulus 0, A. Meyer 6, Brandt 6, J. Meyer 0, Miller 0, . Meyer 0, Elliott 1, Buchholz 0, Reno 4.
N-P 51
NW-K 28
WAVERLY – Jennah Carpenter posted 17 points to help Nashua-Plainfield to a 51-28 win over Northwood-Kensett on Friday.
Carpenter was 7 of 12 from the floor and added eight steals in the win. Abbie Hyde and Breanna Hackman each finished with 12 points. Hackman led the Huskies (2-0) with 10 rebounds.
Nashua-Plainfield led 22-19 at halftime.
The Huskies host Newman Catholic at 6:15 p.m. today.
N-P 51, NW-K 28
N-P ...... 15 7 11 18 – 51
NW-K ... 11 7 6 2 – 28
N-P: Bilharz 0, Matthews 6, Hyde 12, Carpenter 17, Hackman 12, Foelske 2, Reams 0, Fisher 0, Rodruck 2, Balley-Pint 0, Pratt 0.