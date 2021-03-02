WAVERLY – A slow start didn’t do Denver any favors against Grundy Center during Wednesday’s Class 2A, Region 2 final at Waterloo West High School.
The No. 8-ranked Spartans, meanwhile, held on for a 51-44 victory to advance to this week’s state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
No. 9-ranked Denver trailed 11-4 after one quarter and 24-14 at halftime.
Cyclones sophomore Grace Hennessy scored a team-high 14 points and came down with six rebounds in the loss. Senior Emma Hennessy posted eight points, grabbed three boards, dished out two assists and swiped one steal. Junior Allison Bonnette finished with seven points, two rebounds and two assists, while senior Rachel Hennessy ended with six points.
Dahlia Gardiner led Grundy Center with 14 points.
Denver finished the season 18-5.
GRUNDY CENTER 51, DENVER 44
Denver .............. 4 10 16 14 – 44
Grundy Center ... 11 13 6 21 – 51
Denver: Bonnette 7, E. Hennessy 8, G. Hennessy 14, Johnson 7, R. Hennessy 6, Joerger 0, Forde 2.
Grundy Center: Wallis 7, Thoren 12, Beck 6, Gardiner 14, Reding 10, Kuester 2, Dole 0.