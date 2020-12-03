WAVERLY – Denver’s offense struggled in the first half during a 56-31 loss to visiting Dike-New Hartford on Tuesday.
The No. 3-ranked Class 2A Cyclones (1-1) trailed 34-11 at halftime.
Stats were not made available.
Denver hosts Waterloo Columbus Catholic at 6:15 p.m. Friday.
Dike-New Hartford ... 17 17 14 8 – 56
Denver .......................... 6 5 9 11 – 31
CLARKSVILLE 54
DON BOSCO 26
WAVERLY – Clarksville knocked off Don Bosco 54-26 on Tuesday.
The Indians (2-0) led 23-13 at halftime.
Stats from this game were not made available.
Clarksville travels to Janesville at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Don Bosco ................. 6 7 9 4 – 26
Clarksville .................. 12 11 9 22 – 54
HUDSON 56
WAPSIE VALLEY 20
WAVERLY – Hudson beat Wapsie Valley 56-20 on Tuesday.
The Pirates led 45-7 at halftime.
Stats from this game were not made available.
Wapsie Valley (1-1) hosts Jesup at 6:15 p.m. Friday.
Hudson .............. 31 14 11 0 – 56
Wapsie Valley ... 6 1 8 5 – 20
JESUP 55
S-F 39
WAVERLY – Sumner-Fredericksburg couldn’t overcome an early deficit during a 55-39 loss to Jesup on Tuesday.
Jesup led 27-16 at halftime.
Sumner-Fredericksburg junior Morgan Brandt posted a team-high 19 points and snagged 11 rebounds. Seniors Landree Kobliska and Abby Meyer finished with six points apiece.
The Cougars (0-1) travel to Oelwein at 7:45 p.m. today.
Sumner-Fred. ... 6 10 17 6 – 39
Jesup ................. 12 15 17 11 – 55
Sumner-Fredericksburg: Niewoehner 0, Kobliska 6, Paulus 2, Meyer 6, Brandt 19, Elliott 4, Reno 2.
N-P 55
ROCKFORD 30
WAVERLY – A strong first half helped Nashua-Plainfield to a 55-30 win over Rockford on Tuesday.
The Huskies (1-0) led 34-11 at halftime.
Stats from this game were not made available.
Nashua-Plainfield travels to Northwood-Kensett at 6:15 p.m. Friday.
Rockford .................. 9 2 10 9 – 30
Nashua-Plainfield ... 12 22 15 6 – 55
RICEVILLE 65
TRIPOLI 23
WAVERLY – Riceville earned a 65-23 win over Tripoli on Tuesday.
Riceville carried a 44-10 lead into halftime.
Stats from this game were not made available.
Tripoli (0-1) travels to Don Bosco at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Riceville ... 31 13 9 12 – 65
Tripoli ...... 2 8 6 7 – 23
CLARKSVILLE 53
ROCKFORD 31
WAVERLY – Carrying a four-point lead into halftime, Clarksville stepped up defensively and found its scoring touch in the second half to come away with a 53-31 win at Rockford to open the season Monday.
The Indians (1-0) led 23-19 at halftime.
Clarksville held Rockford to just 12 points in the second half.
Stats from this game were not made available.
Clarksville .... 13 10 16 14 – 53
Rockford ...... 10 9 6 6 – 31
DENVER 64
CRESTWOOD 23
WAVERLY – Grace Hennessy scored 14 points to lead No. 3-ranked Class 2A Denver to a 64-23 win over Crestwood on Monday.
Hennessy, a sophomore, was 6 of 8 from the floor, including 2 of 2 from beyond the arc for the Cyclones (1-0). She also posted a team-high four blocks.
Junior Avery Forde notched 13 points and was 3 of 4 from 3-point range. Junior Reese Johnson came down with a team-best 10 rebounds and swiped four steals. Junior Allison Bonnette paced Denver with five assists.
The Cyclones were 12 of 23 from behind the arc.
Denver led 36-12 at halftime.
Crestwood ... 8 4 7 4 – 23
Denver ........ 23 13 18 10 – 64