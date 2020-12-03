Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Denver Cyclones logo

WAVERLY – Denver’s offense struggled in the first half during a 56-31 loss to visiting Dike-New Hartford on Tuesday.

The No. 3-ranked Class 2A Cyclones (1-1) trailed 34-11 at halftime.

Stats were not made available.

Denver hosts Waterloo Columbus Catholic at 6:15 p.m. Friday.

D-NEW HARTFORD 56, DENVER 31

Dike-New Hartford ... 17 17 14 8 – 56

Denver .......................... 6 5 9 11 – 31

CLARKSVILLE 54

DON BOSCO 26

WAVERLY – Clarksville knocked off Don Bosco 54-26 on Tuesday.

The Indians (2-0) led 23-13 at halftime.

Stats from this game were not made available.

Clarksville travels to Janesville at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

CLARKSVILLE 54, DON BOSCO 26

Don Bosco ................. 6 7 9 4 – 26

Clarksville .................. 12 11 9 22 – 54

HUDSON 56

WAPSIE VALLEY 20

WAVERLY – Hudson beat Wapsie Valley 56-20 on Tuesday.

The Pirates led 45-7 at halftime.

Stats from this game were not made available.

Wapsie Valley (1-1) hosts Jesup at 6:15 p.m. Friday.

HUDSON 56, WAPSIE VALLEY 20

Hudson .............. 31 14 11 0 – 56

Wapsie Valley ... 6 1 8 5 – 20

JESUP 55

S-F 39

WAVERLY – Sumner-Fredericksburg couldn’t overcome an early deficit during a 55-39 loss to Jesup on Tuesday.

Jesup led 27-16 at halftime.

Sumner-Fredericksburg junior Morgan Brandt posted a team-high 19 points and snagged 11 rebounds. Seniors Landree Kobliska and Abby Meyer finished with six points apiece.

The Cougars (0-1) travel to Oelwein at 7:45 p.m. today.

JESUP 55, SUMNER-FRED. 39

Sumner-Fred. ... 6 10 17 6 – 39

Jesup ................. 12 15 17 11 – 55

Sumner-Fredericksburg: Niewoehner 0, Kobliska 6, Paulus 2, Meyer 6, Brandt 19, Elliott 4, Reno 2.

N-P 55

ROCKFORD 30

WAVERLY – A strong first half helped Nashua-Plainfield to a 55-30 win over Rockford on Tuesday.

The Huskies (1-0) led 34-11 at halftime.

Stats from this game were not made available.

Nashua-Plainfield travels to Northwood-Kensett at 6:15 p.m. Friday.

N-P 55, ROCKFORD 30

Rockford .................. 9 2 10 9 – 30

Nashua-Plainfield ... 12 22 15 6 – 55

RICEVILLE 65

TRIPOLI 23

WAVERLY – Riceville earned a 65-23 win over Tripoli on Tuesday.

Riceville carried a 44-10 lead into halftime.

Stats from this game were not made available.

Tripoli (0-1) travels to Don Bosco at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

RICEVILLE 65, TRIPOLI 23

Riceville ... 31 13 9 12 – 65

Tripoli ...... 2 8 6 7 – 23

CLARKSVILLE 53

ROCKFORD 31

WAVERLY – Carrying a four-point lead into halftime, Clarksville stepped up defensively and found its scoring touch in the second half to come away with a 53-31 win at Rockford to open the season Monday.

The Indians (1-0) led 23-19 at halftime.

Clarksville held Rockford to just 12 points in the second half.

Stats from this game were not made available.

CLARKSVILLE 53, ROCKFORD 31

Clarksville .... 13 10 16 14 – 53

Rockford ...... 10 9 6 6 – 31

DENVER 64

CRESTWOOD 23

WAVERLY – Grace Hennessy scored 14 points to lead No. 3-ranked Class 2A Denver to a 64-23 win over Crestwood on Monday.

Hennessy, a sophomore, was 6 of 8 from the floor, including 2 of 2 from beyond the arc for the Cyclones (1-0). She also posted a team-high four blocks.

Junior Avery Forde notched 13 points and was 3 of 4 from 3-point range. Junior Reese Johnson came down with a team-best 10 rebounds and swiped four steals. Junior Allison Bonnette paced Denver with five assists.

The Cyclones were 12 of 23 from behind the arc.

Denver led 36-12 at halftime.

DENVER 64, CRESTWOOD 23

Crestwood ... 8 4 7 4 – 23

Denver ........ 23 13 18 10 – 64

Trending Food Videos