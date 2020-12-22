WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock utilized a fast start to beat Crestwood 63-27 win Friday.
Senior forward Abbie Draper is on the verge of history after her game-high 22-point performance. Draper enters today’s game at Mason City three points shy of 1,000 for her career.
Junior Annika Behrends posted nine points, snagged three rebounds and dished out two assists. Junior Trinidee Moore came down with a team-high six rebounds, and also tallied three assists and swiped two steals in the win.
No. 7-ranked Class 4A W-SR (5-1, 4-0 Northeast Iowa Conference) led 31-12 at halftime.
The Go-Hawks shot 50% from inside the perimeter and forced 28 turnovers, and scored 29 points off those turnovers. They also swiped 15 steals on the night.
“We set the tone early with our pressure,” Go-Hawks head coach Greg Bodensteiner said.
Crestwood presented W-SR with a defensive look it hadn’t seen thus far this season – zone. The different scheme forced W-SR to take shots from beyond the arc, which is something it has struggled with. But W-SR converted 4 of 11 attempts from 3-point range. Moore sank two of those, while freshman Brenna Bodensteiner and sophomore Lindsey Overmann had one apiece.
Kaylee Oliendieck led Crestwood with seven points, while Britain Ferrie posted six.
“We did a good job of being patient, which was important to us,” Bodensteiner added. “Abbie was really solid and we had seven other players score three or more (points). That balance will be important for us throughout the season.”
W-SR travels to Mason City (0-7) at 6:30 p.m. today.
W-SR 63, CRESTWOOD 27
Waverly-Shell Rock ... 19 12 15 17 – 63
Crestwood ................. 5 7 7 8 – 27
W-SR: Moore 6, Holmquist 2, Aikey 4, Behrends 9, Wilson 4, Draper 22, Smith 5, Bodensteiner 5, Overmann 3, Mwangi 0, Eggena 1, Hansel 1, Thompson 1.
Crestwood: O. Ollendieck 0, St. Clair 0, Ruppert 2, M. Ollendieck 3, Pisney 0, K. Ollendieck 7, Bigler 3, Kruse 0, Birdd 0, Thompson 5, Goodman 0, Ferrie 6, Moellers 2.
N-P 46
Clarksville 39
WAVERLY – Jennah Carpenter scored 20 points to help lead Nashua-Plainfield to a 46-39 win over Clarksville on Saturday.
Carpenter, a junior, was 10 of 15 from the field, and came down with two rebounds, dished out two assists and swiped four steals in the win for the Huskies (3-3).
N-P junior Breanna Hackman finished with 16 points and snagged a team-high six rebounds to go along with five assists and six steals.
The Huskies led 33-19 at halftime.
N-P traveled to South Winneshiek on Monday, while Clarksville hosted North Butler.
N-P 46, CLARKSVILLE 39
Clarksville ............. 11 8 10 10 – 39
Nashua-Plainfield ... 17 16 5 8 – 46
Clarksville: n/a.
N-P: Matthews 5, Hyde 3, Rodruck 0, Carpenter 20, Hackman 16, Bilharz 2, Foelske 0.
GMG 42
Tripoli 28
WAVERLY – GMG came away with a 42-28 win over Tripoli on Friday.
Tripoli led 10-8 after the first quarter, but trailed 21-20 at halftime.
Mallory Mueller led the Panthers (1-6) with 12 points, while Peyton Franzen posted eight points.
Tripoli hosts Colo-NESCO at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 5.
GMG 42, TRIPOLI 28
GMG ..... 8 13 11 10 – 42
Tripoli ... 10 10 4 4 – 28
GMG: Mason 9, Ylick 7, Schewe 5, Vaughn 14, Sienknecht 5, Stonewall 2.
Tripoli: Franzen 8, Miller 0, Moeller 0, Williams 0, Krueger 4, Bartz 4, Mueller 12, DeGroote 0, Biermann 0.
Denver 47
Hudson 43
WAVERLY – Denver did just enough to beat Hudson 47-43 on Friday.
Junior Reese Johnson led the No. 9-ranked Class 2A Cyclones (4-2) with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Junior Avery Forde posted nine points, while sophomore Grace Hennessy finished with points and nine rebounds.
The game was tied 24-24 at halftime.
Denver hosted Dunkerton on Monday.
DENVER 47, HUDSON 43
Hudson ... 10 14 7 12 – 43
Denver ... 14 10 8 15 – 47
Hudson: Heinzerling 2, Michael 19, Carolan 8, Hansen 14, McKenna 0, Engel 0.
Denver: Bonnette 5, E. Hennessy 5, G. Hennessy 6, Johnson 14, R. Hennessy 4, Joerger 4, Gehrke 0, Forde 9, Cortelyou 0.
S-F 50
Union 23
WAVERLY – Morgan Brandt posted 18 points to lead Sumner-Fredericksburg past Union 50-23 on Friday.
Brandt was 8 of 12 from the floor and came down with a team-high 12 rebounds. Senior Molly Niewoehner and sophomore Alivia Lange finished with eight points apiece.
The Cougars (4-4) led 25-12 at halftime.
S-F 50, UNION 23
Sumner-Fred. ... 5 20 10 15 – 50
Union .............. 6 6 0 11 – 23
S-F: Niewoehner 8, Kobliska 4, Paulus 0, Meyer 2, Brandt 18, Lange 8, Miller 2, Meyer 0, Buchholz 0, Reno 4, Lynch 4.
Union: Rathe 0, Sorensen 6, Driscol 10, Behrens 4, Robb 2, Youngblut 0, Mills 0, Hubbard 0, Petersen 0, Schmuecker 0, Rohrer 0.