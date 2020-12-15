WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock maintained pace with Decorah at the top of the Northeast Iowa Conference standings and was dealt its first loss of the season over the weekend.
The No. 4-ranked Class 4A Go-Hawks wrapped up a four-game road trip to open the season with a 49-40 win over Waukon on Friday and a 42-39 loss at Center Point-Urbana on Saturday.
Senior Abbie Draper scored a game-high 23 points for the Go-Hawks (3-1 overall, 1-0 NEIC) against the Indians. Draper came down with six rebounds, swiped three steals and had a block.
Junior Annika Behrends posted 10 points, nine rebounds and dished out two assists. Junior Macy Smith pitched in with eight points and recorded a team-best seven assists.
W-SR trailed 15-6 at halftime before scoring 25 points in the third quarter to take control of the game.
Draper led the way with 15 points against No. 5-ranked Class 3A CP-U. Behrends paced W-SR with 11 rebounds and added eight points, while senior Sasha Wilson also tallied eight points.
The Go-Hawks led 18-14 at halftime.
W-SR hosts Charles City (2-2, 1-0 NEIC) at 7:30 p.m. today.
W-SR 49, WAUKON 40
W-SR ....... 2 4 25 18 – 49
Waukon ... 9 6 8 17 – 40
W-SR: Moore 2, Behrends 10, Wilson 4, Draper 23, Smith 8, Aikey 0, Eggena 2, Hansel 0.
Waukon: Criswell 4, Shafer 5, Jones 4, Wacker 13, Headington 9, Knox 0, Hermeier 0, Stegan 1, Palmer 4.
CP-U 42, W-SR 39
W-SR ... 8 10 6 15 – 39
CP-U .... 9 5 10 18 – 42
W-SR: Moore 2, Behrends 8, Wilson 8, Draper 15, Smith 4, Aikey 2, Eggena 0, Hansel 0.
CP-U: Hadsall 3, Hansen 5, DeSmet 2, Goebel 10, Neighbor 8, Reaves 3, Sweeney 2, Katcher 9.