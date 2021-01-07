WAVERLY – Grace Hennessy and Reese Johnson combined to score 22 points during Denver’s 64-16 win over Wapsie Valley on Tuesday night in Fairbank.
Hennessy was 4 of 9 from the field, came down with five rebounds, dished out six assists, swiped three steals and had three blocks. Johnson was 4 of 9 shooting and posted a team-high eight rebounds to go along with two steals and two blocks.
Denver senior Emma Hennessy and junior Avery Forde finished with 10 points apiece, while junior Allison Bonnette tallied nine.
No. 7-ranked Class 2A Denver (7-2 overall, 4-2 North Iowa Cedar League East) led 31-10 at halftime.
Stats for Wapsie Valley were not made available by press time.
Wapsie Valley (2-7, 0-7) hosts Sumner-Fredericksburg at 6:15 p.m. Friday. Denver hosts Aplington-Parkersburg at 6:15 p.m. Friday.
DENVER 64, WAPSIE VALLEY 16
Denver ............ 14 17 22 11 – 64
Wapsie Valley ... 2 8 2 4 — 16
S-F 56
Hudson 54
WAVERLY – Morgan Brandt posted a team-high 16 points during Sumner-Fredericksburg’s 56-54 win over Hudson on Tuesday in Sumner.
Brandt shot 7 of 13 from the field and added 16 rebounds for the double-double. Senior Abby Meyer tallied 12 points, while classmates Molly Niewoehner and Landree Kobliska finished with nine and eight points, respectively.
Sumner-Fredericksburg (6-4 overall, 4-4 North Iowa Cedar League East) trailed 28-27 at halftime.
Sumner-Fredericksburg travels to Wapsie Valley at 6:15 p.m. today.
S-F 56, Hudson 54
Hudson ... 17 11 10 16 – 54
S-F .......... 13 14 12 17 – 56
Clarksville 50
North Butler 34
WAVERLY – Clarksville recorded a 50-34 win over North Butler on Tuesday in Allison.
The Indians (8-3 overall, 4-0 Iowa Star Conference North) led 22-16 at halftime.
Stats from this game were not made available by press time.
Clarksville travels to Waterloo Christian at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
CLARKSVILLE 50, NORTH BUTLER 34
Clarksville ...... 7 15 15 13 – 50
North Butler ... 13 3 7 11 – 34
Riceville 55
N-P 42
WAVERLY – A dominant fourth quarter helped Riceville overcome a halftime deficit and pull out a 55-42 win over Nashua-Plainfield on Tuesday.
Nashua-Plainfield led 28-23 at the intermission. Riceville outscored Nashua-Plainfield 22-4 in the fourth quarter.
Stats from this game were not made available by press time.
Nashua-Plainfield (5-4 overall, 4-3 Top of Iowa East) travel to Central Springs at 6:15 p.m. today.
RICEVILLE 55, N-P 43
N-P ........... 12 16 11 4 – 43
Riceville .... 14 9 10 22 – 55
Colo-NESCO 61
Tripoli 39
WAVERLY – Colo-NESCO raced off to double-digit lead and never looked back in a 61-39 win over Tripoli on Tuesday.
Kylee Bartz led the Panthers (1-7 overall, 1-7 Iowa Star Conference North) with 16 points and added six rebounds. Haileigh Halverson finished with 10 points,four rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Tripoli travels to Rockford at 6:15 p.m. Monday.
COLO-NESCO 61, TRIPOLI 39
Tripoli ............ 4 11 10 14 – 39
Colo-NESCO ... 15 24 14 8 – 61
Tripoli: Franzen 0, Miller 2, Moeller 0, Williams 2, Krueger 0, Bartz 16, Mueller 4, Halverson 10, Biermann 5.
Colo-NESCO: Niemeyer 6, Banks 17, Volker 17, Wilson 9, Piziuli 2.
W-SR 46
Clear Lake 33
WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock rallied from a halftime deficit to beat No. 3-ranked Class 3A Clear Lake 46-33 on Monday in Clear Lake.
Senior Abbie Draper paced the No. 7-ranked Class 4A Go-Hawks (7-1) with 23 points and three rebounds. Draper was 8 of 14 from the field and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line.
W-SR senior Sasha Wilson added 11 points on 4 of 6 shooting, including a pair of 3-point field goals. She also swiped a team-best four steals. Junior Annika Behrends dished out five assists, snagged three rebounds and scored four points.
The Go-Hawks were without junior starter Trinidee Moore due to an ankle injury.
Clear Lake led 18-16 at halftime.
“We went on the road and beat a really good team without a starter,” W-SR head coach Greg Bodensteiner said. “What a great win for this group.
“We had some kids step up to help fill the void in (Moore’s) absence. Morgan Aikey stepped into the starting lineup and was great defensively all night. Emma Hansel, Katelyn Eggena and Lindsey Overmann all picked up minutes off the bench and did a great job.
“Although we were down by two at the half, we played a really solid first half and a couple late defensive breakdowns cost us six points and the lead going into half. We started the second half on a 10-0 run and never looked back.
“Our defensive intensity and execution of our game plan on the defensive end was outstanding. It didn’t matter which kids we played, they all defended and executed at a high level.
“This was by far as complete of a game as we have played so far this year and gets the 2021 portion of our season off to a great start.”
W-SR 46, CLEAR LAKE 33
W-SR .......... 6 10 18 12 – 46
Clear Lake ... 6 12 8 7 – 33
W-SR: Holmquist 0, Aikey 1, Behrends 4, Wilson 11, Draper 23, Smith 5, Bodensteiner 0, Overmann 2, Mwangi 0, Eggena 0, Hansel 0.
Clear Lake: Mayland 0, Eden 0, Dodd 11, Maulsby 0, Lester 0, C. Holck 0, Ainley 9, Theiss 6, Vanderploeg 3, Fread 0, Richtsmeier 0, Johnson 2, M. Holck 2.