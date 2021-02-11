NASHUA-PLAIN. 58
WAVERLY – Breanna Hackman and Jennah Carpenter teamed up to score 45 points during Nashua-Plainfield’s 58-38 victory over North Butler on Monday.
Hackman, a junior, scored a game-high 29 points and added 13 rebounds for d double-double, as well as two assists, four steals and one block. Carpenter, also a junior, finished with 16 points and 10 steals for a double-double. Senior Chloe Matthews pitched in with 12 points and added two assists.
The Huskies (10-10, 7-9 Top of Iowa East) led 25-22 at halftime.
Madison Clipperton led North Butler with 16 points.
Nashua-Plainfield hosts Tripoli at 7 p.m. today.
Nashua-Plain. ... 10 15 14 19 – 58
North Butler ..... 7 15 10 6 – 48
Nashua-Plainfield: Matthews 12, Hyde 1, Rodruck 0, Carpenter 16, Hackman 29, Bilharz 0, Foelske 0.
North Butler: Freesemann 7, Thompson 5, Clipperton 16, Niemann 2, Eiklenborg 8, Adelmund 0, Groen 0, Wix 0.