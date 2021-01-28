WAVERLY – Marina Biermann scored 21 points during Tripoli’s 48-42 loss at Postville on Monday.
Biermann, a junior, was 9 of 17 from the floor and came down with nine rebounds, dished out two assists and swiped two steals for the Panthers (3-12, 2-9 Iowa Star Conference North).
The game was tied 23-23 at halftime, but Postville pulled away with a 19-point fourth quarter.
Tripoli sophomore Mallory Mueller and junior Kylee Bartz finished with eight points apiece in the loss. Mueller finished with a team-high four assists, while Bartz swiped a team-best three steals.
Tripoli travels to Clarksville at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
POSTVILLE 48, TRIPOLI 42
Tripoli ...... 17 6 10 9 – 42
Postville ... 15 8 6 19 – 48
Tripoli: Franzen 0, Miller 0, Moeller 3, Williams 2, Krueger 0, Bartz 8, Uribe 0, Mueller 8, DeGroote 0, Biermann 22.
Postville: N/A.