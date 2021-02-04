WAVERLY – Mary Bodensteiner scored a game-high 17 points during a 43-35 Wapsie Valley win over Tripoli on Monday.
Bodensteiner, a junior, was 7 of 17 shooting, including 2 of 6 from beyond the arc, snagged nine rebounds and swiped four steals for the Warriors (3-15). Junior Ellie Neil posted 10 points, while senior Courtney Schmitz registered six points and six steals.
Tripoli (3-14) junior Kylee Bartz scored a team-high 13 points and came down with eight rebounds. Sophomore Mallory Mueller turned in a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Senior Peyton Franzen finished with seven rebounds, two assists and three steals.
WAPSIE VALLEY 43, TRIPOLI 35
Wapsie Valley ... 3 10 18 12 – 43
Tripoli ............... 8 9 7 11 – 35
Wapsie Valley: Schmitz 8, Risse 6, Neil 8, Barnes 4, Bodensteiner 17.
Tripoli: Franzen 0, Miller 0, Moeller 0, Williams 0, Krueger 4, Bartz 13, Uribe 0, Mueller 12, DeGroote 0, Biermann 6.
DON BOSCO 34
JANESVILLE 31
WAVERLY – Janesville dropped a 34-31 contest to Don Bosco on Tuesday.
Wildcats (4-15) junior Kamryn Umthum scored a team-high 12 points and added five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Sophomore Hope Hovenga posted seven points with four rebounds and four steals. Junior Kassidy Dunbar and freshman Kaylee LaPlant finished with six points apiece.
BCLUW 72
JANESVILLE 20
WAVERLY – BCLUW earned a 72-20 win over Janesville on Monday.
The Wildcats trailed 39-11 at halftime.
Junior Kamryn Umthum led Janesville (4-16, 3-8 Iowa Star Conference North) with seven points. Junior Kassidy Dunbar finished with six points. Senior Chloe Kiene and freshman Brynlee Pariseau had five rebounds each.
BCLUW 72, JANESVILLE 20
Janesville ... 2 9 5 4 – 20
BCLUW ...... 25 14 13 20 – 72
Janesville: Hovenga 3, Dunbar 6, Heiser 0, Umthum 7, Parkes 0, LePlant 2, Kiene 2, Pariseau 0.
BCLUW: Garber 12, P. Engle 0, A. Engle 11, Messerly 15, Walters 15, Anderson 5, Borsch-Rash 8, Pieper 4, Swanson 2, Hill 0.
DENVER 70
JESUP 40
WAVERLY – Rachel Hennessy scored a team-high 14 points to help No. 12-ranked Class 2A Denver to a 70-40 win over Jesup on Tuesday.
Hennessy, a senior, was 6 of 11 from the floor and made a pair of 3-point field goals. She also tallied four assists. Junior Reese Johnson posted 12 points and came down with a team-best six rebounds. Sophomore Grace Hennessy totaled 11 points, while senior Emma Hennessy recorded 10. Junior Allison Bonnette turned in a team-high six assists.
The Cyclones (13-4, 9-4 North Iowa Cedar League East) led 35-16 at halftime.
DENVER 70, JESUP 40
Jesup ...... 5 11 9 15 – 40
Denver ... 14 21 12 23 – 70
Jesup: N/A.
Denver: Bonnette 3, E. Hennessy 10, G. Hennessy 11, Johnson 13, R. Hennessy 14, Joerger 6, Matthias 3, S. Gehrke 2, Forde 6, L. Gehrke 2, Cortelyou 0, Harken 0.
S-F 64
UNION 26
WAVERLY – Morgan Brandt scored 33 points to help Sumner-Fredericksburg to a 64-26 victory over Union La Porte City.
The Sumner-Fredericksburg junior was 15 of 18 from the floor and added nine rebounds. Senior Abby Meyer posted six points, while junior Kayla Paulus dished out four assists and swiped two steals.
Sumner-Fredericksburg (14-6, 8-6 North Iowa Cedar League East) led 31-10 at halftime.
S-F 64, UNION 26
Union ................ 4 6 9 7 – 26
Sumner-Fred. ... 19 12 16 17 – 64
Union: N/A.
Sumner-Fred: Niewoehner 4, Kobliska 4, Paulus 0, A. Meyer 6, Brandt 33, J. Meyer 0, Lange 0, Miller 2, K. Meyer 2, Elliott 2, Buchholz 5, Westendorf 0, Reno 4, Seehase 0, Pynch 2.