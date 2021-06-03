Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

2021 Denver girls soccer team

Members of the 2021 Denver girls soccer team include, front row, from left to right: Abbi Austin, Tessa Joerger, Emma Hennessy, Rachel Hennessy and Samantha Gehrke. Second row: Myah Swanson, Emma Haase, Emily Ruby, Mackenzie Milder, Jadyn Milius and Jordyn Foelske. Third row: Ani Matthias, Tori Schroeder, Justice Gienau, Tyanna Teetzen and Ava Dunkin. Back row: Coach Campbell, Klair Heim, Haylie Haskin, Macy Matthias, Jessica Gergen, Grace Hennessy, Amanda Terrill, Lexi Gehrke and coach Johnston.

The fun continues in the mile-wide city.

Denver knocked off Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 5-0 on Tuesday to advance to the Class 2A, Region 4 final at the Denver Athletic Complex.

The Cyclones (12-4), who are ranked No. 9 in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s final Class 1A rankings, led 2-0 at halftime. They tacked on three more goals in the second half to round out the scoring.

Stats from this match were not available by press time.

Denver travels to Nevada (12-5) at 6 p.m. Friday for the regional final. The winner advances to the Class 1A state tournament next week at James W. Cownie Soccer Park.

The two teams last met in 2017 in a Class 1A state tournament quarterfinal – a 2-1 Nevada win.

