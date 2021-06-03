The fun continues in the mile-wide city.
Denver knocked off Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 5-0 on Tuesday to advance to the Class 2A, Region 4 final at the Denver Athletic Complex.
The Cyclones (12-4), who are ranked No. 9 in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s final Class 1A rankings, led 2-0 at halftime. They tacked on three more goals in the second half to round out the scoring.
Stats from this match were not available by press time.
Denver travels to Nevada (12-5) at 6 p.m. Friday for the regional final. The winner advances to the Class 1A state tournament next week at James W. Cownie Soccer Park.
The two teams last met in 2017 in a Class 1A state tournament quarterfinal – a 2-1 Nevada win.