2021 Denver girls soccer team

Members of the 2021 Denver girls soccer team include, front row, from left to right: Abbi Austin, Tessa Joerger, Emma Hennessy, Rachel Hennessy and Samantha Gehrke. Second row: Myah Swanson, Emma Haase, Emily Ruby, Mackenzie Milder, Jadyn Milius and Jordyn Foelske. Third row: Ani Matthias, Tori Schroeder, Justice Gienau, Tyanna Teetzen and Ava Dunkin. Back row: Coach Campbell, Klair Heim, Haylie Haskin, Macy Matthias, Jessica Gergen, Grace Hennessy, Amanda Terrill, Lexi Gehrke and coach Johnston.

 Smith Studio/courtesy

Sophomore Lexi Gehrke scored two goals during Denver’s 6-4 victory over Hudson on Monday at the Denver Athletic Complex.

Denver led 4-3 at halftime.

Lexi Gehrke also finished with one assist, four shots and three shots on goal. Seniors Sami Gehrke, Abbi Austin, Jordyn Foelske and Emma Haase also scored for the No. 10-ranked Class 1A Cyclones (6-3).

Foelske recorded a team-best three assists. Senior goalkeeper Emma Hennessy made 15 saves on the night.

Denver travels to Aplington-Parkersburg (5-4) at 5:30 p.m. today.

