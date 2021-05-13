Sophomore Lexi Gehrke scored two goals during Denver’s 6-4 victory over Hudson on Monday at the Denver Athletic Complex.
Denver led 4-3 at halftime.
Lexi Gehrke also finished with one assist, four shots and three shots on goal. Seniors Sami Gehrke, Abbi Austin, Jordyn Foelske and Emma Haase also scored for the No. 10-ranked Class 1A Cyclones (6-3).
Foelske recorded a team-best three assists. Senior goalkeeper Emma Hennessy made 15 saves on the night.
Denver travels to Aplington-Parkersburg (5-4) at 5:30 p.m. today.