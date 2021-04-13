WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock placed second as a team with 126 points at the Decorah Invite on Thursday.
The Go-Hawks turned in five first-place finishes on the day.
Junior Leah Cherry won both the 100- and 200-meter dashes in 13.63 and 27.80 seconds, respectively. Senior Emma Hoins placed first in the 800 in 2 minutes, 26.96 seconds and was third in the 400 (1:03.80).
W-SR won the 4x100 throwers relay (1:00.67) and the 4x400 relay (4:14.97). It was second in the 4x100 relay (54.74) and the 400 shuttle hurdle relay (1:17.34), and placed third in the 800 sprint medley relay (2:00.87) and the 1,600 distance medley relay (4:48.80).
Freshman Sydney Bochman was the runner-up in the 1,500 (5:42.61), while senior Reagan Dahlquist placed second in the 400 hurdles (1:13.90). Sophomore Delaney DeBower finished third in shot put with a heave of 32 feet even.
DECORAH INVITE
at Decorah High School
Team Scores
1. Decorah 160.50, 2. Waverly-Shell Rock 126, 3. New Hampton 96, 4. Waukon 79.50, 5. Turkey Valley 60, 6. South Winneshiek 45, 7. Crestwood 18.