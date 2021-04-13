Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

2021 W-SR girls track team

Members of the 2021 Waverly-Shell Rock girls track and field team include: The 2021 Waverly-Shell Rock girls track and field team includes: Front row (left to right): Estelle Johnson, Courtney Strauser, Anna ten Hoeve, Emma Heying, Mattie Janssen, Izzy Thier, Marley Hagarty, Emma Seward, Vanessa Rand, Ellie Reznicek, Reagan Dahlquist, Emma Hoins, Sarah Hemer and Lauren Seegers; second row: Juliana Barthalow, Ellie Booth, Delaney DeBower, Zoe Blanchette, Ashley Klamfoth, McKenna Sprole, Ava Folkerts, Leah Cherry, Keirsten Holmquist, Xylodia Miller Maddie Bechtel, Jenna Keller and Jaide Bittinger; third row: coach Jason Milke, Eve Chopard, Makayla Wordes, Maddy Toulouse, Brylee Rupp, Abby Elsamiller, Miranda Janssen, Camryn Buseman, Paige Hendricks, Emma Cooper, Sawyer Heidemann and coach Wende Dawson; fourth row: Coach Bates, Kennedi Chapman, Autumn Kappmeyer, Jordan Schmidt, CeCe Jerome, Lindee Rohne, Lilly Betts, Kiara Djoumessi, Sally Gade, Lucy Korth, Ramey Dahlquist, Sydney Bochman, Ashlynn Golly, Erikah Jones, Katelyn Friedman and Coach Norton. Not pictured: Faith Schulze, Julia Deppe and Landri Burgart.

 Beth Paulsen Photography/courtesy

WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock placed second as a team with 126 points at the Decorah Invite on Thursday.

The Go-Hawks turned in five first-place finishes on the day.

Junior Leah Cherry won both the 100- and 200-meter dashes in 13.63 and 27.80 seconds, respectively. Senior Emma Hoins placed first in the 800 in 2 minutes, 26.96 seconds and was third in the 400 (1:03.80).

W-SR won the 4x100 throwers relay (1:00.67) and the 4x400 relay (4:14.97). It was second in the 4x100 relay (54.74) and the 400 shuttle hurdle relay (1:17.34), and placed third in the 800 sprint medley relay (2:00.87) and the 1,600 distance medley relay (4:48.80).

Freshman Sydney Bochman was the runner-up in the 1,500 (5:42.61), while senior Reagan Dahlquist placed second in the 400 hurdles (1:13.90). Sophomore Delaney DeBower finished third in shot put with a heave of 32 feet even.

DECORAH INVITE

at Decorah High School

Team Scores

1. Decorah 160.50, 2. Waverly-Shell Rock 126, 3. New Hampton 96, 4. Waukon 79.50, 5. Turkey Valley 60, 6. South Winneshiek 45, 7. Crestwood 18.

Trending Food Videos