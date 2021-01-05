WAVERLY – Ten Waverly-Shell Rock girls wrestlers placed first in their respective weight classes at the Anamosa tournament Monday.
Sophomore Eva Heise (113 pounds), sophomore Brinley Meier (120), junior Eva Diaz (120), senior Maria Cooper (132), junior Kailey Hervol (138), senior Marley Hagarty (145), senior Madison Diaz (152), sophomore Nicole Miller-Cummings (160), sophomore Haidyn Snyder (160) and senior Madison Hinrichs (heavyweight) all won their divisions.
Heise posted two falls on the day, as well as Brinley Meier, Cooper, Hervol, Hagarty and Miller-Cummings. Madison Diaz recorded two falls, both coming in within the first 30 seconds of each of her matches. Eva Diaz recorded three falls, two of which came in the first period. Hinrichs earned three first-period falls, while Snyder also tallied three falls.
Senior Avery Meier (126), freshman Alexis Johnson (132), freshman Kiara Djoumessi (138), freshman Karissa Oldenburger (152), junior Lauren Seegers (152), senior Gayle Robinson (160), senior Emma Seward (170) and junior Emma Jones (195) each placed second.
Freshmen Addison Juhl (145) and Kysa Klein (145) placed third.
Team scores were not kept for this tournament.
W-SR results: 113: Heise, first, 3-0; 120: B. Meier, first, 3-0, E. Diaz, first, 3-0; 126: A. Meier, second, 2-1; 132: Johnson, second, 2-1, Cooper, first, 3-0; 138: Djoumessi, second, 2-1, Hervol, first, 2-0; 145: Juhl, third, 1-2, Hagarty, first, 3-0, Klein, third, 1-2; 152: Oldenburger, second, 2-1, M. Diaz, first, 2-0, Seegers, second, 1-1; 160: Miller-Cummings, first, 2-0, Snyder, first, 3-0, Robinson, second, 2-1; 170: Seward, second, 1-1; 195: Jones, second, 1-1; 285: Hinrichs, first, 3-0.