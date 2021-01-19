WAVERLY – Five Waverly-Shell Rock girls wrestlers placed first at the Independence tournament Saturday in Independence.
Juniors Eva Diaz and Macy Smith, and seniors Avery Meier, Madison Diaz and Emma Seward each won their respective weight classes. Weight classes for each wrestler were not listed on the results from trackwrestling.com.
Eva Diaz earned three falls on the day, including two first-period pins. She pinned Osage’s Jalynn Goodale in 1 minute, 7 seconds in the championship.
Avery Meier scored a decision and two falls, including pinning Clear Creek-Amana’s Grace Bedord in 2:25 in the first-place match.
Smith recorded a fall and two decisions on the day. In her first-place match, Smith notched a 3-0 decision over New Hampton/Turkey Valley’s Tierney Perkins.
Madison Diaz improved to 16-0 on the season Saturday. She tallied two falls – both in the first period – and a 7-0 decision. Madison Diaz pinned Nashua-Plainfield’s Toyia Griffin in 1:04 in the championship match.
Seward rallied after being pinned in the first round. The W-SR senior responded with two straight falls – both coming in the first period – and a 10-5 decision over Clear Creek-Amana’s Caitlyn Williams in the first-place match.
Sophomore Brinley Meier and senior Kysa Klein finished second. Junior Kailey Hervol, senior Marley Hagarty and freshman Karissa Oldenburger placed third.
W-SR results: E. Diaz, first, 3-0; Heise, fourth, 1-2; B. Meier, second, 2-1; Hervol, third, 2-1; A. Meier, first, 3-0; Johnson, sixth, 1-2; Cooper, fifth, 2-1; Smith, first, 3-0; Klein, second, 2-1; Hagarty, third, 2-1; Oldenburger, third, 2-1; M. Diaz, first, 3-0; Seegers, fifth, 2-1; Miller-Cummings, fifth, 2-1; Robinson, fifth, 2-1; Seward, first, 3-1; Jones, fourth, 0-3.
Tripoli senior Dori Waschkat placed first. Waschkat posted three falls, including one of Crestwood’s Addisson Hershberger in 1:01 in the championship match.
Nashua-Plainfield senior Toyia Griffin placed second. Griffin recorded a fall and a major decision before losing to W-SR’s Madison Diaz in the first-place match.
Sumner-Fredericksburg senior Raina Shonka placed second in her division. Shonka finished the day with a fall and a decision before losing in the first-place match to Anamosa’s Starr Kirk. S-F freshman Hillary Trainor and junior Emma Speicher placed fourth.
Denver senior Morgan Smith placed third in her division. Smith earned two falls and a decision. She pinned W-SR’s Emma Jones in 1:09 in the third-place match. Denver freshman Tyanna Teetzen finished fourth.
Denver results: Teetzen, fourth, 1-2; Gefaller, seventh, 1-2; Thurm, sixth, 1-2; Smith, third, 1-2.
N-P results: Griffin, second, 2-1.
S-F results: H. Tainor, fourth, 1-2; Hesse, sixth, 1-2l Kelly, seventh, 1-2; Shonka, second, 2-1; P. Trainor, sixth, 1-2; Gitch, 2-1; Steffen, sixth, 1-2; Speicher, fourth, 2-2.
Tripoli results: Waschkat, first, 3-0.
W-SR 54
DECORAH 30
WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock beat Decorah 54-30 on Thursday in Decorah.
The Go-Hawks recorded seven falls in the dual. Sophomore 113-pounder Eva Heise led off the dual with a 9-7 decision over Anya Lovstuen. Sophomore Brinley Meier (120 pounds), junior Eva Diaz (120), junior Kailey Hervol (138), senior Kysa Klein (138), senior Madison Diaz (152), sophomore Nicole Miller-Cummings (160) and senior Emma Seward (170) recorded falls in the win.
W-SR 54, DECORAH 30
113 pounds: Heise, W-SR, 9-7 dec. vs. Lovstuen; 120: B. Meier, W-SR, pinned Timm, 3:55; E. Diaz, W-Sr, pinned Timm, 0:34; E. Diaz, W-SR, injury time, vs. Headington; 126: A. Meier, W-SR, 7-2 dec. vs. Ihde; 132: Ihde, Decorah, 2-1 dec. vs. Cooper; Heim, Decorah, pinned Johnson, 1:46; 138: Hervol, W-SR, pinned Myli, 0:56; Klein, W-SR, pinned Myli, 5:21; 145: Simon, Decorah, 7-4 dec. vs. Hagarty; 152: M. Diaz, W-SR, pinned Simon, 0:57; 160: Miller-Cummings, W-SR, pinned Sabiin, 3:00; 170: Seward, W-SR, pinned Murphy, 1:20; 195: Wilson, Decorah, injury time vs Hinrichs; Foster, Decorah, pinned Jones, 0:05; Wilson, Decorah, pinned Jones, 3:46.