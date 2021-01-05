WAVERLY – Sumnner-Fredericksburg sophomore Sasha Gitch placed second at 126 pounds at the Colfax-Mingo tournament Saturday.
Gitch posted three falls on the day, including two in the first period. She pinned Southwest’s Riley Spencer in 1 minute, 9 seconds in the third round.
S-F freshman Hillary Trainor (106) and junior Camille Kelly placed third in their respective weight classes. Trainor pinned Ridge View’s Dani Kron in 3:13 in the first round, while Kelly recorded a fall over Lewis Central’s Hailey Williams in 31 seconds in the second round.
Sophomore Cassandra Rich placed fourth at 132, while senior Raina Shonka (120) and junior Emma Speicher (195) took fifth, respectively.
N-P’s Griffin 2nd at Colfax-Mingo tourney
WAVERLY – Nashua-Plainfield senior Toyia Griffin placed second at 160 pounds at the Colfax-Mingo tournament Saturday.
Griffin went 2-1 on the day, including two falls in her final two matches.
S-F results: 106: Trainor, third, 1-2; 113: Kelly, third, 1-2; 120: Shonka, fifth, 0-4; 126: Gitch, second, 2-1; 132: Rich, fourth, 0-3; 195: Speicher, fifth, 0-4.
N-P results: Griffin, second, 2-1.