WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock downed Crestwood 54-9 on Thursday.
The Go-Hawks received seven falls, all of which came in the first period. Kiara Djoumessi (138 pounds), Marley Hagarty (145), Madison Diaz (152) and Haidyn Snyder (160) all posted first-minute falls.
W-SR 54, CRESTWOOD 9
106 pounds: Double forfeit; 113: Heise, W-SR, pinned Hansmeier, 1:20; 120: E. Diaz, W-Sr, pinned Bullerman-Yu, 1:19; 126: Meier, W-SR, pinned Shea, 1:05; 132: Kriener, Crestwood, pinned Cooper, 2:51; 138: Djoumessi, W-SR, pinned Ruppert, 0:32; 145: Hagarty, W-SR, pinned Blockhus, 0:47; 152: M. Diaz, W-Sr, pinned Scholbrock, 0:19; 160: Snyder, W-SR, pinned Leverson, 0:59; 170: Robinson, W-Sr, pinned Howe, 1:24; 195: Seward, W-SR, forfeit; 285: Hersberger, Crestwood, 10-5 dec. vs. Hinrichs.