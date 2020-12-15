WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock won its home invite Friday, dominating the rest of the 19-team field with 255 points.
Eva Heise (113 pounds), Eva Diaz (120), Kiara Djoumessi (138) and Madison Diaz (152) placed first in their respective weight classes.
Maria Cooper (132), Kailey Hervol (138), Haidyn Snyder (152), Gayle Robinson (160) and Emma Seward (170) each took second.
Tripoli placed 18th in the team standings with nine points. Heavyweight Dori Waschkat placed first.
Nashua-Plainfield finished 15th as a team with 14.5 points. N-P 145-pounder Toyia Griffin placed fifth.
GIRLS WRESTLING
W-SR INVITE
at W-SR High School
Team Scores
1. Waverly-Shell Rock 255, 2. Charles City 131, 3. Decorah 125, 4. Crestwood 123, 5. North Fayette Valley 61, 6. New Hampton/Turkey Valley 47, 7. Fort Dodge 44, 8. Clear Creek-Amana 41, 9. West Luberty 38, 10. AGWSR 35, 11. Boone 30, 12. MFL MarMac 24, 13. Cedar Falls 21, 14. East Buchanan 19, 15. Nashua-Plainfield 14.5, 16. Center Point-Urbana 11, 17t. Independence, Tripoli 9, 19. West Fork 8.
N-P results: 145: Griffin, fifth, 4-1.
Tripoli results: 285: Waschkat, first, 2-0.
W-SR results: 113: Heise, first, 3-0; 120: Meier, fourth, 1-2; E. Diaz, first, 4-0; 132: Johnson 0-2; Cooper, second, 3-1; 138: Djoumessi, first, 4-0; Weidler, 0-2; Juhl 0-2; Hervol, second, 3-1; 145: Hagasrty, third, 2-1; Klein, seventh, 2-2; 152: Snyder, second, 3-1; Oldenburger 1-2; Miller-Cummings 0-2; Seegers, seventh, 3-2; M. Diaz, first, 3-0; 160: Robinson, second, 2-1; 170: Seward, second, 2-1; 195: Hinrichs, fifth, 2-1; Jones, sixth, 0-2.