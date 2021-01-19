Gisele Denise Lord, 87, of rural Waverly, Iowa, passed away Sept. 8, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family from complications of stomach cancer.
Gisele was born Sept. 17, 1932, the daughter of Johann Konrad and Anna Elisabeth (Bonn) Reuter in Castrop-Rauxel, Germany. She was married in Germany to her first husband. She later attended college in Escanaba, Michigan, where she earned her LPN. They were blessed with four children; three sons and a daughter. Gisele became a proud U.S. citizen Nov. 9, 1964.
Gisele later moved to Iron Mountain, Michigan, where she worked as an executive chef at Pine Mountain Ski Lodge and then at Pine Grove Country Club in Iron Mountain. Later Gisele opened her own restaurant in Iron Mountain with catering for 9 years called Gisele’s Restaurant. She met the love of her life, Mitchell Lord, in 1978 while managing her restaurant. They were united in married Nov. 20, 1979, in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia. They traveled for three years in the southern states working for Pepsi and Coke. Upon returning to Iron Mountain Gisele started working for Americana Nursing Home. Due to the economy and closing businesses in 1987, the couple relocated and made their new home in rural Waverly, Iowa. Gisele worked at Bartels in the kitchen and had her own private catering business.
Gisele loved dancing, gardening and going to Oktoberfest celebrations with her husband. She enjoyed cooking and the outdoors and loved camping and walking in the woods.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Mitch; three children, Robert (Liama), Terri (Dean), Scott (Svetlana); four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one sister, Margareta; one brother, Horst (Renata). She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Hansi, Fritz, Gunter; and one child.
A private celebration of life will be held in Trout Creek, Michigan, on June 12. Memorials can be directed to the family.