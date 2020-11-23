Giving to the less fortunate is a charitable act that shares more than life-sustaining food and shelter.
But knowing that the compassionate heart of a stranger out there has moved others to action, and as a result, stomachs are full and feet are warm, also has a much more uplifting effect — it nurtures the spirits of those down on their luck.
And while the material aspect of giving fills the need, the spirit-nurturing side is just as important.
That’s where the Waverly-Shell Rock Area United Way comes in, and because of its local presence, the impact is felt in the local community.
In times of pandemic, that impact is needed both in its material and its moral manifestations.
The coronavirus has caused the loss of employment for many working parents and put them in a position where they can’t fend for their families.
Take for instance the holiday program, where children in an “adopted” family receive gifts for Christmas.
About 500 children are on the list this year.
“It’s not a small task,” Krall says.
The noble goal is complicated by COVID-19 restrictions.
To comply with the safety guidelines, the agency is collecting money donations rather than toys, which has been customary in the past, says Krall.
A committee of local church representatives, Wartburg College Social Work program instructors, and a former recipient of the program, will team up to buy the gifts.
Volunteers, in full compliance with pandemic protocols, will be tasked with distributing them on Dec. 4 and 5.
In the past, many of the volunteers have been Wartburg students, but this year, with the semester shortened by COVID-19, the agency needs community members to step up in that role.
“Our biggest need is volunteers,” Krall says. “We realize we cannot do it alone.”
Meanwhile, as Thanksgiving approaches, the Waverly Hy-Vee, will supply 50 families with a Thanksgiving dinner, as part of the grocery-chain’s corporate charitable initiative.
The Accel Group will be the distribution point for this event, and the meals will be given out by Traci Magsamen, the United Way President-Elect from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
“We are excited to be a part of their partnership and make the connection with families in need,” Krall says.
Meanwhile, as previously reported, the United Way is continuing to conduct its charitable mission in a mobile fashion, a modus operandi they have sustained since they left their last physical space in February.
Krall said the mobile operation has allowed for greater flexibility and for meeting the community needs where and when they emerge:
“They need us all year round, but right now, they really need us and depend on us,” she says.