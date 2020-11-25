Normally I write about sports in this space.
Forgive me this time.
It’s been a year. A trying one. A hard one. An exhausting one.
It’s been a year full of change, much of it forced upon all of us. One of worry and concern. One of anger. One of heartbreak. One of tears.
It’s been a helluva year. For everyone, including myself.
When the opportunity to move back here – to be closer to family and loved ones – presented itself over the summer, I jumped at it. Excitement poured through my veins. I knew I had more to give to such a wonderful and vibrant community.
That was a positive. A much-needed one.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic? Hardly.
The coronavirus has flipped this year on its head and turned it into a monthslong nightmare.
I know it’s been a tough year in every way imaginable.
We have been forced to alter our daily routines, how we live, how we shop and how we go about everyday life because of this virus. I’m not naive, either. I realize some folks choose not to believe COVID-19 is real, or it’s nothing more than the flu. I understand some folks choose not to wear a mask and instead politicize wearing one.
I get it. It’s your opinion and your life.
But I also understand those in pain, those who have lost friends, mothers, fathers, daughters, sons, grandparents and others to this deadly virus. My heart breaks for those who couldn’t be by their loved one’s side when they took their last breath. It’s unfathomable.
My heart hurts for our front line healthcare workers who work tirelessly around the clock to save lives – those same doctors and nurses who risk their own lives so we stay safe, and those same folks who are at or near the breaking point.
I feel for those small business owners who have been forced to close their doors or who have been severely impacted in our community and across the country as COVID-19 runs rampant – those who rely on people dining in at their restaurants and bars, and those who rely on people shopping in their stores.
It’s gut-wrenching to read and hear all these stories. Truly devastating to try and even understand the emotional and physical stress a lot of folks are experiencing each day.
This hits home, too.
My good buddy’s father, whom I have called a second dad since I was kid, tested positive recently. He’s older now, but I worried. Thankfully, he recovered.
I worry about my brother-in-laws; one owns an assisted living facility, the other works in construction. I worry about my sister, who just gave birth to my nephew recently and my niece, who is less than 2 years old and already has been tested multiple times. I worry about my girlfriend, who is a healthcare professional and sees patients each and every day. I worry about my mom, a ceramist, who has had co-workers test positive.
I wake up every day and worry about them.
As we celebrate Thanksgiving in the comfort of family and friends, it’s hard not to think about everything that has happened this year. Because of the pandemic, this day will be different for a lot of us one way or another.
In probably what will go down as the toughest year any of us have experienced, my hope is we can rally around each other.
We are all in this together, and we must not lose sight of that.
The holiday season is now upon us. It’s meant to be celebrated with cheer, smiles, laughs, jokes and joy. I hope we all can, safely.
Here’s to hoping we can love one another more, pick each other up and fight through this as a community. I hope everyone can take a step back from the struggles and hardships this year has dealt and enjoy some turkey and football.
Happy Thanksgiving.