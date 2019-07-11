Don’t miss the Midnight Train to spend the evening with the “Empress of Soul.” Gladys Knight will perform at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the Gallagher Bluedorn, located on the campus of the University of Northern Iowa.
Icons endure and Gladys Knight is a one of kind. This seven-time Grammy winner has enjoyed No. 1 hits in pop, gospel, R&B and adult contemporary, and has triumphed in film, television and live performance. Very few singers over the last 50 years have matched her unassailable artistry. She achieved icon status with the Pips, having recorded some of the most memorable songs of the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s. With music like “I’ve Got to Use My Imagination,” “Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me,” the No. 1 smash hit “Midnight Train to Georgia” and the classic “That’s What Friends Are For,” Gladys Knight has performed the soundtrack for multiple generations.
Georgia-born, Knight began performing gospel music at age four in the Mount Mariah Baptist Church and sang as a guest soloist with the Morris Brown College Choir. Three years later, she won the grand prize on television’s “Ted Mack’s Amateur Hour,” and the following year, her mother Elizabeth Knight created the group consisting of Gladys, her brother Bubba, her sister Brenda, and her cousins William and Elenor Guest. They called themselves The Pips in honor of their cousin/manager, James Pip Woods.
