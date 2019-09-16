The Nov. 5 ballot in Waverly’s city races is shaping up.
A member of the Airport Commission has filed papers for the Ward 2 seat.
Kris Glaser, 47, director of finance at Cedar Valley Hospice, is currently running unopposed for his first elected office.
With three days remaining until Thursday’s filing deadline, Glaser is one of four candidates who have filed papers in the Waverly races, according to the auditor’s office website.
The at-large seat is contested by incumbent Edith Waldstein, who is vying for second full term, and Keep Waverly Moving founder Matt Schneider, who is also the owner of Neighborhood Home.
Further, Mayor Dean Soash has secured a place on the ballot as he filed papers a week ago, while Soash’s expected challenger, Adam Hoffman, a pre-planning agent for a funeral home, told Waverly Newspapers he will file Wednesday.
No candidate has come forward yet for Ward 4, which is currently represented by Mike Sherer, the first incumbent to announce his intentions not to run for re-election in early summer.
Glaser will be running for the seat held for two consecutive terms by Dan McKenzie, a former fire chief and now a member of the fire department, who manages physical security and employee safety programs at CUNA Mutual.
McKenzie told Waverly Newspapers Monday he does not plan to run for a third term.
A resident of Ward 2 for about 45 years, McKenzie said he had worked hard to move the community forward and position Waverly for growth.
Earlier this summer, Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen asked Glaser to become a guest council member for the month of August, an opportunity that gave Glaser an insight into the workings of the council.
As a member of the Airport Commission, where he has served since 2015, he did have some experience in public service and in sifting through complex and occasionally controversial issues, but neither the controversy nor the complexity dissuaded him from pursuing a council seat.
Glaser said he had knocked on doors in his neighborhood to collect signatures for his papers, and in the process gathered some feedback about the issues his fellow citizens deem important.
“The traffic diet is one of the topics still on people’s minds, and that does need to be talked about when we have good data,” he said. “People are still concerned about it, even with Adams Parkway and Cedar River Parkway now open.”
He said his priority will be learning on the go and figuring out exactly what his constituents’ needs and concerns are.
“Getting up to speed on hot topics, like Champions Ridge and the lanes on Bremer Avenue and current hot topics that the community is facing is my first priority,” he said. “Understanding their perspective is really important to me.”
Glaser came to Waverly in 2014, for a job opportunity at Terex, the crane manufacturer that has since consolidated their operations in Oklahoma, and also, because his then fiancée, now wife, Tessi, lives in town.
A native of Omaha, Nebraska, he graduated from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in 1994, and in 1999 earned his MBA from Purdue University.
He is also a member of the American Legion Post No. 176 at the Waverly Area Veterans Post.
Glaser and his wife have a blended family of six children, ranging in age from 2 to 25 years.
If elected, Glaser said he would represent the interests of his constituents.
“If the majority of Ward 2 have an opinion, that’s the direction I will be taking,” he said. “I’ll represent the people, their voice, (but) I may have a different opinion.”
McKenzie said he is stepping away from the dais relieved that the candidate who will be running for Ward 2 is a “solid” one. He said he endorses Glaser whole heartedly.
“He will be a strong addition to the council,” McKenzie said.