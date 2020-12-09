By summertime, one of the seats with the Waverly City Council will be vacated.
Ward 2 Councilman Kris Glaser announced during the council members’ comments at the end of Monday’s meeting he will soon be stepping down.
Glaser, formerly with Cedar Valley Hospice in Waterloo, is now the chief financial officer with Primary Health Care, a Des Moines-based community health center with medical and dental clinics in Polk, Story and Marshall counties.
“Next summer, my family and I plan to sell our home in Waverly and move to the Des Moines area,” Glaser told the council during the Zoom session.
“I enjoy and I have been honored to serve as the Ward 2 councilman, and I plan to work closely with the city staff and the mayor in transitioning my position on City Council when they have determined that’s appropriate.”
He had not given a solid timeline as to when he will be leaving.
In an email response to Waverly Newspapers Wednesday morning, he said in his remaining months on the council, Glaser will continue his service to the ward and community.
“I will miss this wonderful community and the many relationships I have developed over the years,” Glaser said.
Glaser was elected to the council during the Nov. 5, 2019, municipal elections after defeating Mike Hangartner. Glaser earned 361 votes, or 58.5%, while Hangartner had 252 votes, or 40.8%, with five write-ins.
The seat at the time was opened when Dan McKenzie, who held that seat for two terms, decided not to run for a third.
Mayor Adam Hoffman told Waverly Newspapers Wednesday morning that he would be meeting with City Administrator James Bronner about how the city would move forward with filling the Ward 2 seat once Glaser leaves.
The mayor pointed to Section 2.17 of the City Council’s policies which govern filling vacancies. It refers to Iowa Code Section 372.13, which in part says it can be done one of two ways: by appointment or by special election.
The remaining members of the council, unless there is a lack of quorum due to the vacancy, could vote on appointing the replacement within 60 days of the vacancy. The person appointed would then fill out the term, which would go through Dec. 31, 2023.
However, voters can petition to have the special election be held. For Waverly, as its population falls between 10,000 and 50,000, there either need to be 1,000 signatures or 15% of the number of voters who voted in the most recent election for that office, whichever is lesser.
For the Ward 2 election in 2019, 618 voters cast ballots for that seat, so 93 registered voters in that ward would need to sign the petition to call for the special election.
The last special election for a Waverly City Council seat was on Dec. 17, 2013, with a runoff on Jan. 14, 2014, to fill the at-large seat vacated upon the death of Gary Boorum. Edith Waldstein ended up winning a write-in campaign over former Mayor Bob Brunkhorst and John Campbell.
Hoffman, the current mayor, said Glaser’s announcement was straightforward.
“Lives change, careers change. It can happen to anybody,” Hoffman said. “We go where we can thrive.
“When we get to that point, I would like to preemptively thank Kris for his service to the city, and I look forward to whoever will occupy that seat after him.”