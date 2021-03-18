Following an exhaustive applicant search and pursuant to the pending retirement of 10-year EMA Coordinator Lorie Glover, the Black Hawk County Emergency Management Commission is proud to announce that Mindy Benson will be taking the helm as Black
Hawk County’s new Emergency Management Coordinator beginning March 22, 2021.
Mindy Benson has over 20 years’ experience public safety. She has previously served as the Tama County Emergency Management coordinator for the last seven years. In her career, she has been involved in communications, preparedness, providing resources to local first responders, assisting in providing training requests from local community groups and first responders.
Mindy has been involved in numerous natural disasters including the derecho that hit Tama County in August of 2020, several missing persons, hazardous materials incidents, and fire events locally. She also has responded to numerous mutual aid events across the region.
“With her training, experiences, and hands-on responses, she has a great understanding of overall community and county preparedness,” said Sheriff Tony Thompson, commission chairman.
Coordinator Glover leaves her position having established herself as a key leader in the Emergency Management Community, serving in IEMA (Iowa Emergency Management Association) District 6 as their secretary, she serves statewide on the Emergency Management Performance Development Committee with the IEMA.
She also serves on the Iowa Flood Mitigation Board, the HSEMD STEP-C (State Training Exercise Planning Committee). She was an instructor for the FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) Basic Academy, and she was appointed to the Iowa State Association of Counties legislative committee to represent Iowa EMA interests in 2019.
While serving as the county director, Glover help stand up the CERRA (Crisis Event and Recovery Access) Nationwide Identification System in Black Hawk County. She oversaw the implementation of the logging and identification program known as the Salamander system, which allows responders to quickly log themselves and equipment into an emergency scene for accountability and posterity reporting. This system was most recently used on the La Porte City Jake Wilson search and the county’s current COVID-19 response.
The commission will hate to see Lorie Glover’s tenure end, but looks forward to the future with Mindy Benson’s leadership. A retirement/welcome reception will be held from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 31 at the Waterloo Fire Training Center, 1925 Newell St., Waterloo.