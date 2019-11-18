Apprenticeships were a widely used method of helping new workers learn a trade when they enter the labor force.
Bricklayers, carpenters, plumbers, even journalists would pass on their craft to the next generation over a period of time before the new hire would be certified to do the work. However, in later years, trade schools, community colleges and four-year universities filled the bill for job training.
But in this era of skyrocketing student loan debt, some students coming out of high school aren’t interested in going to school and instead take advantage of new apprenticeship opportunities. Some schools, like Waverly-Shell Rock, are getting into the act with pre-apprenticeship programs and working with companies like GMT to facilitate it.
GMT highlighted its Advanced Manufacturing Registered Apprenticeship Program on Thursday as part of National Apprenticeship Week that ran last week. Representatives from the U.S. Department of Labor, Iowa Workforce Development and W-SR toured the company’s East Bremer Avenue parts plant and then sat down for a Q&A with GMT staff and one of the apprentices in the program.
Currently, GMT has a single high school apprentice from Janesville, according to human resources director Jamie Kramer.
“He comes here every day, works with Jamie (Dettmer, director of training) for an hour,” Kramer said. “He wants to get into the apprenticeship program. We have a lot of work that we need to do on his math skills before we can get into that level.
“We always welcome job shadows in the summertime for high school kids, just to make sure that’s what they want to do before they start investing time with Brian (Benham, the shop manager).”
The state and federal visitors also met Ethan Lines, one of the current apprentices with GMT who is on his fourth class with the company. Kramer said that Lines had just passed his Level III machinist certification.
“I started green when I came in the door,” Lines said about his prior experience in machining. “I was in automotive prior to this. The jobs that they had there was more in the lines of tires and oil. There are a lot of people in that industry that aren’t much older than I am, so for me to get into a spot there, you’re waiting a while to get the work that you want to do.”
He continued that a friend of his was already an employee at GMT and suggested that he join the company’s apprenticeship program. He applied, and then got an interview to be put into preventative maintenance.
“I said, ‘Can I maybe try the machining side, maybe learn a new skill?’” he recalled. “Maybe I’ll be good at it and see where we can go with it.”
He said two days later, he was accepted into the program.
“I feel like I’ve been doing a good job,” Lines said modestly.
“You are doing a good job,” Kramer assured him, as the rest of the room burst into laughter.
Greer Sisson, state director with the Department of Labor, asked if Lines, a Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock graduate, was directed into any field while in high school. Lines said any student who had their general-education credits squared away could go to North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City for technical school.
“It wasn’t necessarily pushing for an apprenticeship,” Lines said. “It was more along the lines of getting a good trade skill and finding a good job shortly thereafter.”
Lindee Jeneary asked Kramer if a current GMT employee wants to advance themselves with the company, could they enter into an apprenticeship. Kramer said they could.
“We’ve had employees who have started off as parts washers, having made their way through machining — not through the apprenticeship program — who are now supervisors, engineers,” Kramer said. “It’s just as they hone their skills, even without the education background, they’re probably more of an expert in this field than somebody who is walking in out of school.
“We try to promote from within when possible.”
Sisson said there are plenty of successful workers who give presentations at school who state they started as an apprentice.
“It’s a place to go for a career, but it also doesn’t have to be an ending place, too, if you want to continue and move into other things,” Sisson said.
According to a release from Iowa Workforce Development for the event, registered apprenticeships are part of the state’s Future Ready Iowa plans to make sure that 70% of Iowans have postsecondary credentials by 2025.
“In Iowa, there are over 760 active Registered Apprenticeships in industries such as advanced manufacturing, healthcare and information technology,” said IWD Director Beth Townsend. “National Apprenticeship Week gives us a chance to share how these programs are building our current and future workforce.”
The programs are based on what is called a “earn and learn” model, where apprentices are working for an employer while earning postsecondary credits in a specific field.
Kramer, with GMT, said her company does assist in finding the educational opportunities for employees and apprentices.
“We’ve had employees that say, ‘I want to be a robotic welder,’” she said, “and we find them classes, whether they’re in Michigan or Milwaukee or wherever we need to and get them to that place. We try to recognize what they’re wanting to do, because if they’re not happy with what they’re doing every day, they’re not going to stay.
“We’ve got the funds through training grants or through Hawkeye (Community College) and other grants that we’ve received that are strictly for training.”
She added that apprentices earn up to 34 credit hours with Hawkeye through their program and then reimburses tuition to complete the associate’s degree while taking classes on campus.
Sisson wondered if it was difficult for Lines to start his program. He said it wasn’t.
“The myth is that there’s a lot of red tape, it’s really difficult,” Sisson said. “It’s hard, it takes forever to get it.”
Dettmer, the lead trainer, said Lines’ training was put together sometime in July 2018 and they were signing up apprentices by December of that year.
W-SR industrial technology teacher Brian Benham said GMT has done a good job of getting everything together before starting it up.
“They started putting the supports in place to support this apprenticeship program before it even got to (this point),” Benham said. “(GMT) should take some credit for putting all that together and finding the right people and lead those apprenticeship roles. That’s really what makes the difference.”
Jeneary, who is a graduate of W-SR, said her hometown is doing a great job in making sure the next generation of laborers are ready.
“It’s truly a joint effort among the W-SR School District, our agencies (state and federal), and the community,” Jeneary told Waverly Newspapers by email Friday. “GMT has embraced the opportunity to grow their talent inside their company.
“In hearing from the apprentice (Thurday), GMT invested in him, and he sees his future with GMT. Other companies could easily model a similar process to grow their talent. It’s a community effort; Waverly and GMT exemplify how this can be done successfully with support from Iowa Workforce Development, Iowa Economic Development Authority, and the Department of Labor Office of Apprenticeship. Any business, including ones outside of the traditional trades, should reach out to their IowaWORKS Center to learn more about how registered apprenticeship can work for them.”